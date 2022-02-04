VIDEOS: Get A First Look At Met Opera's TOSCA

Puccini's thrilling masterpiece Tosca returns to the Metropolitan Opera for 15 performances December 2, 2021-March 12, 2022. Check out video from the final dress rehearsal!

Sondra Radvanovsky, Elena Stikhina, and Aleksandra Kurzak share the title role of opera's quintessential diva, opposite Brian Jagde, Joseph Calleja, and Roberto Alagna as Tosca's lover, the painter-revolutionary Cavaradossi. George Gagnidze and eljko Lučić star as the villainous Scarpia, and Patrick Carfizzi is the Sacristan.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Carlo Rizzi share the podium, leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in a revival of David McVicar's lavish production, which recreates three iconic Roman settings: the Church of Sant'Andrea della Valle, the Palazzo Farnese, and the Castel Sant'Angelo.

The December 2 and 11, 2021, performances of Tosca, as well as the January 14, 26, and March 9, 2022, performances will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. The December 11, 2021, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.