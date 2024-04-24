Wagner College Opera Presents SUOR ANGELICA & GALLANTRY In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagner College Opera will present SUOR ANGELICA & GALLANTRY on May 10 in Manhattan & May 11 on Staten Island.

Wagner College Opera presents a Spring double-bill of Moore's Gallantry and Puccini's Suor Angelica. Celebrating the over-the-top, melodramatic traditions of staged opera and soap opera, Gallantry is a zany, comedic peek into the production of a 1950s day-time television show, ad breaks and all. Suor Angelica centers on the young and beautiful Sister Angelica and the mystery of her banishment to a convent. Famous for his soaring melodies and rich orchestrations, Puccini's tragic masterpiece features some of his most glorious, haunting, and inspired musical moments, including the iconic aria "Senza mamma."

PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 10th at 7:30PM in Scorca Hall and on Saturday, May 11th at 7:30PM on Wagner College's Main Stage.

Scorca Hall | Opera America | 330 7th Ave 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Wagner College Main Stage | Main Hall Theatre | 1 Campus Rd, Staten Island, 10301

Suor Angelica / Gallantry is stage and music directed by Vincent Graña and accompanied by collaborative pianist Giovanni Longo. Producer Michelle Siemens, Assistant Producer Selina Amargo, Lighting Designer Alex Rice. Special Thanks to Vicki Neal and Phill Hickox.

THE COMPANY

Elizabeth Perryman, Michelle Siemens, Molly Nemirow, Victoria Dimino, Sarah Sweeney, Willow Fallon, Ava Giglia, Cassandra Nieves, Giulianna Paradiso, Magdalena Aleksovska, Miriam Lupu, Selina Amargo, Violet Fallon, Gianna Marini, Sarah Cloutier, Tahlia Colon, Tori Tarleton, Jade Schoenfeld, Jaylen Gray, Grant Anderson, Marc Mundsinger, Madison Garcia, Kyle Munro, Daniel Torres, Preston Coulis, Shane De Lacy.

TICKETING

General Admission: $20

Wagner College Faculty/Staff/Students: Free

Cash only at the door.

About Wagner College Opera

Wagner College Opera is committed to teaching the fundamentals of musicianship, diction, stagecraft, and vocal performance through the masterpieces and hidden gems of the operatic repertoire.

Now in its fourth year under the direction of Vincent Graña, Wagner College Opera is proud to nurture a class of 24 students producing full evenings of opera, including full-length shows, scenes concerts, cabarets, intimate soirées and more.