FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS & More Set for North Carolina Opera 2024/2025 Season

North Carolina Opera has unveiled its lineup for the 2024-2025 season, promising audiences an unforgettable journey through the world of opera with a diverse selection of captivating productions.

Launching the season is Giuseppe Verdi's gripping masterpiece, ERNANI, presented in concert format at Meymandi Concert Hall on Sunday, November 10th. The special, one performance only presentation will feature a full orchestra on stage under the baton of Jakob Lehmann, and marks the NCO premiere of the piece.

Later in the season, NC Opera debuts another first with Daniel Catán's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS, the first Spanish-language opera to be presented by the company. Vanessa Vasquez (LA TRAVIATA) returns to sing the title role in the lush and enchanting story at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium on January 31st and February 2nd.

Ending the season on a high note is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's beloved comedy, THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, a delightful romp through the antics and intrigues of a grand estate in 18th-century Spain. Audiences will revel in Mozart's sparkling score and the comedic chaos that ensues on April 4th and 6th.

"We are delighted to present our 2024-2025 season, featuring a dynamic lineup of operatic masterpieces that showcase the depth and diversity of the art form," said Eric Mitchko, General Director of North Carolina Opera. "From the passionate drama of Verdi to the enchanting allure of Catán and the timeless wit of Mozart, each production offers audiences a unique and unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the final curtain."

Subscriptions to North Carolina Opera's 2024/2025 season start at just $123.00, and are available now. You can purchase a package online at ncopera.org, or by calling the Box Office at 919.792.3853. Tickets to individual shows on the season will be available to purchase in July. Additional opera performances and events for the coming year will be announced at a later date.

NORTH CAROLINA OPERA 2024/2025 SEASON

Verdi // ERNANI in Concert

Sunday, November 10, 2024 // 2:00PM

Meymandi Concert Hall.

Composed by Giuseppe Verdi

Libretto by Francesco Maria Piave

Performed in Italian with English supertitles.

*Company Premiere

A riveting tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance set in 16th-century Spain. The bandit Ernani seeks to rescue his beloved Elvira, but she is being wooed by both the young King Charles and the older nobleman Silva. Political intrigue, personal vendettas, and passionate music much like Il Trovatore deliver an exhilarating opera experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

FEATURING Leah Crocetto, Carl Tanner, Andrew Manea, and Anthony Robin Schneider

CONDUCTED BY Jakob Lehmann

Catán // FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS

Friday, January 31, 2025 // 7:30PM

Sunday, February 2, 2025 // 2:00PM

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Composed by Daniel Catán

Libretto by Marcela Fuentes-Berain

Presented under license from Associated Music Publishers, Inc., copyright owner.

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

*Company Premiere

North Carolina Opera's first ever Spanish language opera! Embark on a magical and mysterious journey along the mighty Amazon. Glamorous opera legend Florencia Grimaldi is traveling incognito by steamboat through the enchanted rainforest in hopes of finding her long lost love. Wracked by storms and a cholera outbreak, she and her fellow passengers are drawn deeper into the Amazon, where fantasy and reality intertwine, and their hopes and dreams are tested.

FEATURING Vanessa Vasquez, Richard Ollarsaba, Marlen Nahhas, Jason Karn, Levi Hernandez, and Claudia Chapa

CONDUCTED BY Joseph Mechavich

DIRECTED BY John Hoomes

Mozart // THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Friday, April 4, 2025 // 7:30PM

Sunday, April 6, 2025 // 2:00PM

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte

Performed in Italian with English supertitles.

Comedic capers and uproarious antics take center stage as Mozart's classic opera battle of the sexes and the classes returns to NCO. Follow Figaro, the cunning confidant, and Susanna, the sly servant, as they navigate a maze of matrimonial mayhem and mischief. With hilarious hijinks and a sensational score, the "greatest opera ever written" will have you rolling in the aisles!

FEATURING William Clay Thompson, Kathryn Henry, Cadie J. Bryan, Theo Hoffman, and Lisa Marie Rogali

CONDUCTED BY Aaron Breid

DIRECTED BY Chas Rader-Shieber