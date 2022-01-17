VIDEOS: Elena Stikhina Sings Act II Aria From The Met's TOSCA

Watch as Elena Stikhina sings Tosca's Act II aria from The Met's TOSCA. Check out the video below!

Puccini's thrilling masterpiece Tosca returns to the Metropolitan Opera for 15 performances December 2, 2021-March 12, 2022.

Sondra Radvanovsky, Elena Stikhina, and Aleksandra Kurzak share the title role of opera's quintessential diva, opposite Brian Jagde, Joseph Calleja, and Roberto Alagna as Tosca's lover, the painter-revolutionary Cavaradossi. George Gagnidze and eljko Lučić star as the villainous Scarpia, and Patrick Carfizzi is the Sacristan.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Carlo Rizzi share the podium, leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in a revival of David McVicar's lavish production, which recreates three iconic Roman settings: the Church of Sant'Andrea della Valle, the Palazzo Farnese, and the Castel Sant'Angelo.