VIDEO: Watch Highlights From MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Presents Sonya Yoncheva

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva performed a live concert on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from the Schussenried Cloister in southwest Germany as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series.

Watch highlights of the concert below!

The program features a tour-de-force of arias from Verdi's Aida and Il Trovatore; Puccini's Madama Butterfly, La Bohème, and the rarely performed Le Villi; Dvořák's Rusalka; and Handel's Rinaldo. The full program is below.

Yoncheva performed from the Baroque library of the Schussenried Cloister, accompanied by Julien Quentin on piano.

The Met Stars Live in Concert series features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. Concerts already presented include tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria; soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C.; tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France; soprano Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany; soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja in Caserta, Italy; bass-baritone Bryn Terfel in Wales; sopranos Angel Blue and Pretty Yende with tenors Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani in a New Year's Eve concert in Augsburg, Germany; soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała in Wuppertal, Germany; and soprano Anna Netrebko in Vienna, which remains on demand through February 26. A future concert will feature soprano Angel Blue (TBA).

The concerts are shot with multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where soprano Christine Goerke, host of the program, is situated. Gary Halvorson, the award-winning director of the Met's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).