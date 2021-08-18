Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nine-Year-Old Opera Singer Victory Brinker Made History on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Last night, she performed a rendition of 'Casta Diva' during the quarter finals round.

Aug. 18, 2021  

Nine-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker has been taking the world by storm since she received the Golden Buzzer from all of the judges on America's Got Talent earlier this season. She made history as the first contestant to do so.

Brinker received the only standing ovation of the night, and judge Simon Cowell made the prediction, "You are going to be one of the biggest stars to emerge from this show."

Watch last night's performance, as well as her history-making audition, below!


