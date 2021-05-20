Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for AS ONE, Opening as Part of Opera Orlando's 'Opera On The Town'

Two voices - Hannah after and Hannah before - share the part of a sole transgender protagonist.

May. 20, 2021  

Opera Orlando is se to close its 2020-21 season "On the Town" at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre with the intimate and powerful one-act opera As One. Composed by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, As One is a timely coming-of-age story about a transgender woman. Two voices - Hannah after and Hannah before - share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. With empathy and humor, they trace Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years, and finally traveling alone to a different country, where she realizes her truth.

Check out rehearsal clips below!

Presented to align with the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival, Opera Orlando is partnering with 26 Health to tell this story about identity, authenticity, and compassion: a story reflective of the LGBTQ+ community, for all audiences. "As One has become one of the most performed contemporary operas since its premiere in 2014, and Opera Orlando is excited to present this piece to connect our Opera audience with the LGBTQ+ community throughout Central Florida," shares artistic director and LGTBQ+ artist Grant Preisser. "Visibility and representation are so important, and this story showcases how transgender people are more similar than different. Apart from being a beautiful opera with fantastic music, it is a wonderful conversation starter about acceptance and inclusivity."

https://operaorlando.org/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly

Related Articles
VIDEO: Darryl Maximilian Robinson Talks Politics And Craft On New May Edition Of THE ACTOR Photo

VIDEO: Darryl Maximilian Robinson Talks Politics And Craft On New May Edition Of THE ACTOR'S CHOICE

VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings To Be Brave From New Musical BOLEYN Photo

VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings 'To Be Brave' From New Musical BOLEYN

BROADWAY BARKS 2021 Adds Josh Groban, Glenn Close and More Photo

BROADWAY BARKS 2021 Adds Josh Groban, Glenn Close and More

VIDEO: McDonald & Swenson, Soo & Pasquale and More Talk THE BITE Photo

VIDEO: McDonald & Swenson, Soo & Pasquale and More Talk THE BITE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mississippi Museum Of Art And Baltimore Museum Of Art Announce A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION: LEGACIES OF THE GREAT MIGRATION
  • New Stage Theatre Announces In Person 2021 Summer Camps
  • FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!