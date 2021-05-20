VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for AS ONE, Opening as Part of Opera Orlando's 'Opera On The Town'

Opera Orlando is se to close its 2020-21 season "On the Town" at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre with the intimate and powerful one-act opera As One. Composed by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, As One is a timely coming-of-age story about a transgender woman. Two voices - Hannah after and Hannah before - share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. With empathy and humor, they trace Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years, and finally traveling alone to a different country, where she realizes her truth.

Check out rehearsal clips below!

Presented to align with the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival, Opera Orlando is partnering with 26 Health to tell this story about identity, authenticity, and compassion: a story reflective of the LGBTQ+ community, for all audiences. "As One has become one of the most performed contemporary operas since its premiere in 2014, and Opera Orlando is excited to present this piece to connect our Opera audience with the LGBTQ+ community throughout Central Florida," shares artistic director and LGTBQ+ artist Grant Preisser. "Visibility and representation are so important, and this story showcases how transgender people are more similar than different. Apart from being a beautiful opera with fantastic music, it is a wonderful conversation starter about acceptance and inclusivity."

