VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For The Met's AKHNATEN
Watch as the cast of Philip Glass's Akhnaten, including Anthony Roth Costanzo, Disella Lárusdóttir, and members of Gandini Juggling, take part in an early rehearsal. Production: Phelim McDermott. Conductor: Karen Kamensek.
Director Phelim McDermott tackles another one of Philip Glass's masterpieces, following the now-legendary Met staging of Satyagraha. Star countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo is the title pharaoh, the revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt, with the striking mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in her Met debut as his wife, Nefertiti. To match the opera's hypnotic, ritualistic music, McDermott has created an arresting vision that includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts in her Met debut.
