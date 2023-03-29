Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At San Diego Opera's TOSCA

Now through April 2nd.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Get a first look at San Diego Opera's production of Tosca! Tosca is Giacomo Puccini's gripping drama filled with torture, treachery, lust, execution and suicide.

Scarpia, the chief of police, wants only two things: to recapture the escaped prisoner Angelotti and to seduce Tosca, an opera singer of incredible voice and beauty. Tosca is in love with Cavaradossi, an artist and sympathizer of Angelotti. After arresting Cavaradossi for harboring Angelotti, Scarpia plays with Tosca's emotions, promising to free Cavaradossi if Tosca will succumb to Scarpia's desires. But Tosca has a plan of her own, all of which unfolds with tragic consequences from which no one can escape. Soaring and sensuous, filled with such beautiful arias as Tosca's "Vissi d'arte", Cavaradossi's "Recondita armonia" and the powerful choral piece "Te Deum", Tosca has some of opera's most beloved music, and one of opera's most gripping plots.

Tosca welcomes the return of soprano Michelle Bradley in the title role, and Greer Grimsley in his signature role of Scarpia. Argentinian tenor Marcelo Puente makes his San Diego Opera debut as Cavaradossi. Directed by Alan Hicks and with the San Diego Symphony conducted by Valerio Galli.




Review: SAN DIEGO OPERAS TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre Photo
Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre
The San Diego Opera has outdone itself with its most recent production of Puccini's Tosca. The three major roles are sung by appealing voices with exceptional power; the company's chorus and the city's children's choir combined for thrilling moments, especially in the riveting Act I finale; San Diego Symphony musicians excelled under Italian conductor Valerio Galli, caressing the opera's most romantic melodies and offering glowing resonance in its heroic themes. The evening ended with curtain calls that brought an understandably pleased audience to its feet in enthusiastic appreciation of an outstanding entertainment.
Photos: See Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Marilyn Maye & More at Encompass Opera Compan Photo
Photos: See Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Marilyn Maye & More at Encompass Opera Company's Gala
See photos from Encompass Opera Company's gala honoring Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Marilyn Maye.
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Boni Photo
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt
OPERA America has announced the next cycle of IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), a program that supports composers and librettists who identify as Arab, Asian, Black, Latinx, Native American, and/or Pacific Islander in the development of new operatic works and the advancement of their careers in the opera industry.  
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April Photo
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April
Audiences will enjoy an evening as colorful and enchanting as the surrealistic paintings and fiery personality of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as Opera Naples presents 'Frida' Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, at Cambier Park, 601 Park St., Naples.

