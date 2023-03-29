VIDEO: First Look At San Diego Opera's TOSCA

Get a first look at San Diego Opera's production of Tosca! Tosca is Giacomo Puccini's gripping drama filled with torture, treachery, lust, execution and suicide.

Scarpia, the chief of police, wants only two things: to recapture the escaped prisoner Angelotti and to seduce Tosca, an opera singer of incredible voice and beauty. Tosca is in love with Cavaradossi, an artist and sympathizer of Angelotti. After arresting Cavaradossi for harboring Angelotti, Scarpia plays with Tosca's emotions, promising to free Cavaradossi if Tosca will succumb to Scarpia's desires. But Tosca has a plan of her own, all of which unfolds with tragic consequences from which no one can escape. Soaring and sensuous, filled with such beautiful arias as Tosca's "Vissi d'arte", Cavaradossi's "Recondita armonia" and the powerful choral piece "Te Deum", Tosca has some of opera's most beloved music, and one of opera's most gripping plots.

Tosca welcomes the return of soprano Michelle Bradley in the title role, and Greer Grimsley in his signature role of Scarpia. Argentinian tenor Marcelo Puente makes his San Diego Opera debut as Cavaradossi. Directed by Alan Hicks and with the San Diego Symphony conducted by Valerio Galli.