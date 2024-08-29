Tri-Cities Opera to Kick Off 75th Season With Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tri-Cities Opera will kick off its 75th season with two performances of Mozart's The Magic Flute at the Forum Theatre. The first performance is a featured part of the LUMA Arts Projection Festival on Friday, September 6 at 7:30pm, with General Admission tickets only costing $10. The second performance is a traditional matinee on Sunday, September 8 at 3pm.

Tickets are now on sale for both performances at https://www.tricitiesopera.com/magicflute/.

The Magic Flute is an incredible tale of transformation following Prince Tamino and his whimsical companion, Papagno the bird-catcher. At the heart of their adventures lies a deep exploration of light and darkness-not just as physical elements, but as symbols of knowledge, power, and love. The climax of the story unfolds in a dramatic struggle between these forces, with Tamino's destiny hanging in the balance. The journey from darkness to light reveals the true nature of the story's characters and the world they inhabit. The creative team is led by David Bloom.

This Magic Flute is the perfect production to be featured during the LUMA Projection Arts Festival given its dynamic story and use of light versus dark. Tri-Cities Opera has commissioned an international Production Team led by Director, Stefanos Koroneos to bring fantastical lighting to this projection-based stage. Audiences will be delighted with the performance, as every scene is described as a visually engaging feast. The unique integration is sure to deliver The Magic Flute in a way that has never been experienced before.

The performance has been adapted to a one-hour event, as is presented in English.

Comments