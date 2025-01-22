Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom: Making It Big (in A Small Way)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date nearly 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

1/24 - Making It Big (in a Small Way): An Edinburgh Fringe Success Story. In the room: Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, a New York City based writer/performer company of two that have been in collaboration for over a decade, creating bare bones absurdist physical theater with a healthy dose of clown content and a queer sensibility. And most impressive of all: they are three time consecutive recipients of the prestigious Fringe First Award for Outstanding New Writing in 2022, '23 and '24.

How exactly - or even approximately - did they become "two of the most compelling performers on the Fringe" (according to the Scotsman) while still remaining financially humble and struggling? They'll share the nuts and bolts (and possibly a rubber tire) of the Fringe experience, and what they've learned along the way. And persuade you to come see them in their New York off-Broadway debut in February. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

