The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 2022-2023 Season with Skidmore College Collaboration This Sunday

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022-2023 season by returning to Universal Preservation Hall for another collaboration with Skidmore College 3 p.m. Sunday, October 23.

Be prepared to be pleasantly puzzled and tastefully terrified by Benjamin Britten's Gothic ghost story opera, The Turn of the Screw, described as one of the most dramatically appealing English operas. This marks the third operatic collaboration between SSO and Skidmore College.

This semi-staged production tells the woeful tale of the children of Bly Manor in 1898 England as depicted in the novel of the same title by Henry James. Follow the Governess as she struggles with the supernatural and her own sanity. Considered Britten's operatic masterpiece, singers include Sylvia Stoner as the Governess, Casey Gray as Peter Quint, Anneliese Von Goerken-Zinser as Mrs. Grose, Stefanie Sudduth as Miss Jessel, and with Skidmore students Jessica Byers-Flora, Lucrezia Zichichi-Miles, and Johnny Mulcahy singing the Prologue.

Preceding the show, there will be a pre-concert talk in the Chapel, The Miracle of Britten's Tun of the Shrew. The talk will be presented by composer and educator Sean Doyle. Drawing on the backstory of the work's conception and premiere, Dr. Doyle will explore the notable musical and dramatic aspects of this truly remarkable opera. The talk will conclude with a Q&A opportunity for the audience. All are welcome to attend!

The SSO announced in August 2022 that it has joined Proctors Collaborative. The SSO will continue to have a separate board of directors and Glen Cortese remains its Artistic Director, but administrative functions will be provided by Proctors Collaborative.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.