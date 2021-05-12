The Metropolitan Opera Announces A CONCERT FOR NEW YORK Live Performances

On Sunday, May 16, at the Knockdown Center, the Queens performing arts space, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and soloists Angel Blue, Stephen Costello, Justin Austin, and Eric Owens, in A Concert for New York, an eclectic program ranging from the "Lacrymosa" movement of the Mozart Requiem to the aria "Peculiar Grace" from Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones, set to have its Met premiere in September. There will be two performances of the 45-minute program at 6pm and 8:30pm. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 150 people per performance, and tickets are being distributed by lottery to Met audience members and to first responders affiliated with Mount Sinai's hospital in Queens.

"As the city's largest performing arts company, we are determined to participate in New York's re-opening, even though there is much still to be settled with our unions and in preparing the opera house for next season," said Peter Gelb, the Met's General Manager. "With the Met currently unavailable, we're excited to present this concert at the Knockdown Center."

The program also includes the overture to Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, as well as arias from that opera sung by Mr. Costello and Mr. Owens. Angel Blue sings the "Ave Maria" from Verdi's Otello and joins the Met Chorus in selections from Mozart's Idomeneo and Vesperae Solennes de Confessore (complete program below).

"We're particularly pleased to welcome first responders from Mount Sinai to attend these concerts to thank them for their heroic work in saving lives, and also to thank the hospital for their ongoing medical advice to ensure that the Met reopens safely in the fall," said Mr. Gelb.

The audience of 150 per performance will be socially distanced in their seating. Audience members must provide proof of vaccination or proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance, or proof of a negative antigen text within six hours before the performance. Masks will be required.

This concert has been underwritten with a generous contribution from Ekkehart Hassels-Weiler and Omar Romero Cazares.

Complete Program

"Lacrymosa" from Mozart's Requiem

"Ave Maria" from Verdi's Otello

Angel Blue

Overture to Mozart's Die Zauberflöte

"Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön" from Mozart's Die Zauberflöte

Stephen Costello

"In diesen heil'gen Hallen" from Mozart's Die Zauberflöte

Eric Owens

"Peculiar Grace" from Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Justin Austin

"Placido è il mar" from Mozart's Idomeneo

Angel Blue

"Un dì, felice, eterea" from Verdi's La Traviata

Angel Blue, Stephen Costello

"Laudate Dominum" from Mozart's Vesperae Solennes de Confessore

Angel Blue

"Die Strahlen der Sonne vertreiben die Nacht" from Mozart's Die Zauberflöte

Eric Owens

https://www.metopera.org/