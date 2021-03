The Met Announces Two-Week Schedule for Nightly Met Opera Streams Featuring TURANDOT and More

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the its website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule includes a week entitled From Page to Stage, featuring operas based on works by some of history's great writers, and a week of fairy-tale operas entitled Once Upon a Time. The 1987 telecast of Puccini's Turandot, with Eva Marton, Leona Mitchell, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Plishka, will be streamed for the first time on April 17.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 56 - From Page to Stage

Monday, April 5 - Gounod's Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. From December 10, 2011.

Tuesday, April 6 - Verdi's Rigoletto

Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From December 15, 1981.

Wednesday, April 7 - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. Production by Deborah Warner. From April 22, 2017.

Thursday, April 8 - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. From April 7, 1984.

Friday, April 9 - Shostakovich's The Nose

Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. From October 26, 2013.

Saturday, April 10 - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette

Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. Production by Guy Joosten. From December 15, 2007.

Sunday, April 11 - Verdi's Luisa Miller

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Olesya Petrova, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 14, 2018.

Week 57 - Once Upon a Time

Monday, April 12 - Massenet's Cendrillon

Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Production by Laurent Pelly. From April 28, 2018.

Tuesday, April 13 - Tchaikovsky's Iolanta / Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle

Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Mariusz Treliński. From February 14, 2015.

Wednesday, April 14 - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. From October 14, 2017.

Thursday, April 15 - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel

Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From December 25, 1982.

Friday, April 16 - Dvořák's Rusalka

Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From February 25, 2017.

Saturday, April 17 - Puccini's Turandot

Starring Eva Marton, Leona Mitchell, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 4, 1987.

Sunday, April 18 - Rossini's La Cenerentola

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Pietro Spagnoli, Alessandro Corbelli, and Luca Pisaroni, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Cesare Lievi. From May 10, 2014.