Tenor Marcello Giordani Dies At Age 56

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that passing of Marcello Giordani.

Giordani was an Italian operatic tenor who sang leading roles in opera houses throughout Europe and the United States. He had a distinguished association with the New York Metropolitan Opera, where he sang in over 200 performances from the time of his debut there in 1993.

He died of a heart attack.

Giordani was born near Sicily and when he finished school, worked in a bank. His father encouraged his interest in music which led to his debut at Teatro alla Scala in Milan. This lead to further opportunities in the US where he made his debut with Portland Opera.





