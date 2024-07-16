Teatro Grattacielo Launches Its TV Channel, TG Vivo, To Facilitate Access To The World Of Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aligned with its mission to make opera more accessible, Teatro Grattacielo has announced the launch of its channel, TG Vivo. TG Vivo is now available for free on Your Home TV, a dynamic, browser-based streaming platform that offers viewers free access to a wide array of content.

Born from an innovative idea by David Santiago, Board Member and Cultural Outreach & Equity Officer of Teatro Grattacielo, TG Vivo initially started on Instagram Live, as a series dedicated to introducing singers performing in Teatro Grattacielo's productions. Bringing TG Vivo to a global streaming platform is a testament to Santiago's dedication and creativity. He says: "I have always loved the performing arts, with a passion for opera. Having this part of our cultures on a global spectrum makes a connection that impacts and engages our human nature. More importantly, together we want opera to have a place in household conversations and be a go-to art form for everyone."

This channel will bring the richness of opera and revitalized lesser-known works to a broader audience, offering a blend of traditional performances and modern interpretations. Stefanos Koroneos, Artistic and General Director of Teatro Grattacielo, adds: "There is a decline in engagement with opera, particularly among younger generations and underserved communities. Opera needs to be demystified and presented in a relatable manner."

The programming will also feature commissioned works, world premieres, and a culturally diverse repertoire of interviews and concerts. To celebrate the launch, TG Vivo features an exclusive interview with Koroneos by Santiago, outlining Teatro Grattacielo's 30-year history and missions. A performance of "Fedora" is also already available, and more content will be added regularly, ensuring a constant stream of engaging and enriching opera experiences. All the content is accessible without subscription fees on tgvivo.yourhometv.com

About Teatro Grattacielo

Celebrating 30 years in 2024, Teatro Grattacielo is one of New York City's most enduring cultural institutions. Its mission is to promote the rich tradition of Italian style opera, revitalizing lesser-known works, supporting emerging singers, and creating all-inclusive community programming. Successful productions of rare and forgotten operatic gems such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe, and Spontini's historic Italian version of La Vestale are some highlights of Teatro Grattacielo's past years, to name a few. Under new leadership since 2020, Teatro Grattacielo has expanded both its repertoire and boundaries gaining international acclaim and creating collaborations with prominent arts organizations, implemented the robust educational program Creative Tableaux, and experimented with innovative performance techniques.

For more information, please visit www.grattacielo.org.

TG Vivo is available for free on tgvivo.yourhometv.com.

Comments