Sarasota Opera to Launch 2026 Summer Program for Emerging Singers

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Opera has announced two exciting summer training opportunities for young singers: Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp and the Sarasota Opera Vocal Academy, a specialized intensive for pre-college vocalists.

Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp

Under the guidance of Sarasota Opera's professional artistic and production staff, Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp immerses young people in the many facets of opera—from performing on stage to working behind the scenes. Designed for all skill levels, the program offers a vibrant and comprehensive introduction to the art form. A typical day includes sessions in singing, acting, physical comedy, sets, props, wigs, make-up, costumes, and opera appreciation, all led by experienced industry artists, directors, musicians, and technicians.

All skill levels are welcome and there are no auditions required. Families seeking tuition assistance may complete a short questionnaire; decisions will be emailed within five business days. Registration closes May 8. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.sarasotaopera.org/summer-camp

Summer Camp Sessions

Ages 8–10

Two-week session

June 8–19, weekdays

10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Participants must be 8 or older by December 31, 2026

Tuition: $350

Ages 11 and above

Three-week session

June 8–26, weekdays

10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Participants must be 11 or older by December 31, 2026

Tuition: $525

Sarasota Opera Vocal Academy

Designed for pre-college singers, the Sarasota Opera Vocal Academy is a new addition to Sarasota Opera's educational program offerings this year. The Vocal Academy is a six-day vocal intensive that offers specialized training in operatic performance. The curriculum focuses on refining vocal techniques, preparing collegiate audition repertoire, and exploring and discovering the rich history of the operatic art form. The program culminates in a showcase for invited guests. Participants receive daily one-on-one music, language, and drama coaching and vocal instruction from working industry professionals.

Vocal Academy Session

Tuesday, July 7 – Sunday, July 12

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Tuition: $600

For more information and to apply, visit: https://form.jotform.com/260304137470145

About Sarasota Youth Opera

Sarasota Youth Opera is a national model for opera education and the only program in the United States to present an annual fully staged Youth Opera production with professional orchestra, sets, and costumes. The program welcomes young singers of all skill levels and is committed to fostering artistic excellence, personal growth, leadership, confidence, and community among its participants. For more information on Sarasota Youth Opera programming, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/youth-opera-program or email youthopera@sarasotaopera.org.