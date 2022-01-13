San Diego Opera's Main Stage Season Begins With COSI FAN TUTTE At The San Diego Civic Theatre Next Month

Mozart's opera, Così fan tutte, opens on Saturday February 12, 2022 for four performances at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Additional performances are February 15, 18, and 20 (matinee), 2022. These performances mark the Company's safe return to the Civic Theatre since February of 2020 and the first time Così fan tutte has been presented by the Company since 2005 in a new production directed by "opera provocateur" Timothy Nelson..

Così fan tutte tells the story of two young soldiers who disguise their identities to test their lovers' fidelity. Will the women fall for their "new" suitors as the opera's title ("All women do it") suggests? Filled with humor and satirical insight into human nature, this opera features some of Mozart's most seductive and playful music.

San Diego Opera has assembled a young cast of exciting singers including 2021 Cardiff Singer of the World contestant, baritone Reginald Smith Jr., in his role and Company debut as Don Alfonso. They are joined by returning soprano Alisa Jordheim as Despina in a welcome return to the San Diego Opera stage. Alisa made her stunning Company debut in as Gilda in 2019's Rigoletto of which the San Diego Story said "I have never heard a more confident, beautifully shaped Caro nome, Gilda's defining cameo aria, and Jordheim's poise throughout the opera gave Rigoletto's sheltered daughter an unflinching definition of self-awareness that is rare in this role." Returning for the role of Fiordiligi is soprano Sarah Tucker who last appeared as Micaëla in 2019's Carmen. Of this appearance, Opera West wrote "[Sarah] has one of the loveliest soprano voices I have heard in years." Rounding out the cast, also in Company debuts, are mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Dorabella, and tenor Konu Kim as Ferrando. Baritone John Brancy joins the cast as Guglielmo, fresh from performances of Cosí fan tutte at San Francisco Opera, replacing Gihoon Kim who needed to withdraw for personal reasons. San Diego Opera's Chorus Master and Music Administrator, Bruce Stasyna, returns to the podium after conducting last season's One Amazing Night concert and performances of The Barber of Seville. He will lead the San Diego Symphony for these productions. Director Timothy Nelson, called "the future of opera" by both The New York Times and The Baltimore Sun, stages this new production. "Così fan tutte is the story of growing-up, of transformation and the discovery of love, loss, and renewal. Set in a forested world of whimsy and wonder, this production captures the magic of Mozart's most heartbreaking and comic opera, as a quartet of star-crossed lovers romp through dreams and nightmares to find the concord in their discord," shares Mr. Nelson.

Così fan tutte will be sung in Italian with English translation above the stage. This is a new San Diego Opera production. The scenic designer is Tim Wallace. The costume designer is Ingrid Helton. The lighting designer is Abigail Hoke-Brady. These performances will mark the fifth time Così fan tutte has been performed by the Company with previous presentations occurring in 2005, 1999, 1991, and 1978.

For our most current information about tickets please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000.