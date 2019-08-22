Review Roundup: LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR and NABUCCO at Dorset Opera Festival

Dorset Theatre Festival's mission is to create bold, innovative, and authentic theatre that engages a diverse, multi-generational community, and economically diverse region: enlightening, entertaining, and inspiring our audience through the celebration of great plays. We aim to redefine the landscape of theatre by presenting thought-provoking productions drawn from the new and classic canon, as well as through the development of new plays, new audiences, and new artists for the future of American theater. We produce theatre that matters.

From June to September, the Festival mounts 4 main stage productions, drawing from some of this country's most talented playwrights, actors and directors.

Under the recent leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis, the Festival is changing the landscape of regional theatre. Bold and innovative, Dorset Theatre Festival is garnering accolades for its commitment to new play development and is proud to encourage a new generation of playwrights to test their voices here. We discover new talent. We launch new plays that go on to national acclaim and the lights of Broadway. We mount regional premiers of Tony Award-winning plays to bring the best of Off-Broadway to Vermont.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Lucia di Lammermoor:

George Hall, The Stage : In general Cowell's staging, with stark, henge-like tombstones forming Louis Carver's set and handsome Dickens-period costumes by April Dalton, looks good in its broadly traditional way, but the repeated inclusion of a silent ghost (Miranda Spencer-Pearson), who even despatches poor Lucia herself, is unpardonably silly and should never have reached the final cut. Other main roles are solidly sung. Pauls Putnins brings moral anger to his stern Raimondo, here a local Presbyterian minister, while as Lucia's bullying brother Enrico, Brett Polegato is rough-hewn but makes a genuine impact.

Martina Bet, Express : Lucia herself was a revelation! The young Latvian soprano, Letitia Vitelaru, who studied with the great Mirella Freni at the Accademia della Scala in Milan has a wondrous upper register: she was born to sing this role and gave us a show-stopping Mad Scene in duet with the now infamous glass harmonica - which Dorset had authentically provided. Partnering her as her doomed lover, Edgardo, was the Korean tenor, David Junghoon Kim - well-known to regular opera-goers as a Jette Parker alumnus - he sings so stylishly and powerfully, his future stellar career must already be assured.

Nabucco:

George Hall, The Stage : Visually, there are more specific references in Louis Carver's sets and April Dalton's costumes: Italian 19th-century Risorgimento patriots and their hated Habsburg rulers - a binary of opponents that certainly lay behind Verdi's thinking in writing the piece - plus what looks like Queen Victoria on her imperial throne. But the show's overall dramatic weakness lies in a lack of clarity in relaying a narrative that desperately needs a context. In other respects, Relton directs effectively: the intimate episodes go well, while his traffic control in the more populous scenes - something vitally important at Dorset Opera, whose chorus is 70-strong - is skilful.

Martina Bet, Express : Dorset's well-rehearsed orchestra played superbly under both the Argentinian conductor José Miguel Esandi (Lucia) and the company's music director, Jeremy Carnall (Nabucco). Carnall, in particular, is a powerful force on the podium; he clearly lives every moment of the opera and is a joy for audiences to behold. Naturally, the highlight of Peter Relton's production was the Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves ('Va pensiero..!') the final chord of which was held in pianississimo for longer than I have ever heard it and the audience's initial breathless silence afterwards indicated just how they had been affected emotionally. Mr Harris should take great satisfaction from this.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You