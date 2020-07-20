#RepresentationMatters: Black Artists | Black Stories launches this Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. on Opera Orlando's Facebook page. Opera Orlando board member and local Central Florida activist Chevalier Lovett hosts this talk-show style broadcast that focuses on Black artists and their experience in the opera world, both on and offstage. He will be joined for this pilot episode by soprano Brittany Renee and tenor Nathan Granner, as well as other Opera Orlando committee members responsible for the genesis of this program.

"We wanted to create a platform and means for inspiring conversations and sharing around diversity and inclusion, with a focus on supporting our Black community in particular," states artistic director Grant Preisser. "Having the opportunity to truly listen to the Black artists involved with our company and their feelings about opera as a whole will provide a unique opportunity to acknowledge the past while providing a means to educate ourselves, our community, and our industry towards a better future."

The Black Artists | Black Stories series is one component of Opera Orlando's larger and ongoing #RepresentationMatters campaign, which includes the Company's community efforts, its casting and hiring processes, and the works presented onstage. Ultimately, all communities will have a voice through this initiative. As the season progresses look for LatinX Artists | LatinX Stories, Asian Artists | Asian Stories, and LGBTQ+ Artists | LGBTQ+ Stories.

Opera Orlando continues to connect with its audience through programs like #RepresentationMatters and all of its Fall virtual offerings. "Like" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, then subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube Channel for all archived episodes of the series and more.

To continue your support for Opera Orlando, consider donating to the United Arts 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign, a new fundraiser designed to help support small and midsize arts and cultural organizations in Orange County. The campaign runs from July 15 to September 15, 2020 with a goal to collectively raise $162,000. Opera Orlando is honored to be a participating organization and is hopeful to surpass its individual goal of raising $30,000. Contributions made through this campaign will be eligible for a 15% match by United Arts with all administrative fees waived. Gifts can be made online at the United Arts website.

