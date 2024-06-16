Regina Opera to Present Free Al Fresco Concert in July

The concert will be held on July 10 in Marine Park.
Regina Opera will present a free al fresco concert on July 10, 2024, 7 PM. The rain date is scheduled for July 11, 7 PM.
Celebrate summer with a two-hour outdoor concert of popular operatic and instrumental selections, free and “al fresco” at beautiful Marine Park in Brooklyn!
Featuring Nicole Magallón and Sabrina Palladino – sopranos, Anna Viemeister – mezzo-soprano, Paolo Buffagni – tenor, Eliam Ramos Fuentes – baritone, Mikhail Parkhomovsky – violinist, and Victoria Ulanovskaya – pianist.
The performance will be in Marine Park - enter at 3000 Fillmore Ave. & Madison Pl., Brooklyn.
Travel: Q or B train to Kings Highway (exit at E. 16th St. - Quentin Road), then B-100 bus to Fillmore Ave. & Marine Pkwy.
Free parking lot at Avenue S & E. 32nd St.
For more info, visit www.ReginaOpera.org.
