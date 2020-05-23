Puccini Opera Festival Will Go On This Summer

According to ansa.il, the Puccini Opera Festival at Torre del Lago near Lucca will go on as planned. The festival is set for June 26-August 14 this year.

Screen star Stefania Sandrelli will recite Tosca on July 13-14, and writer Stefano Massini will recount Tosca, Madama Butterfly and Gianni Schicchi, accompanied by the festival orchestra, on July 11.

The festival's guest of honor is tenor Antonio Pappano with the Orchestra Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, in concert on July 28.

The festival takes place at venues at Viareggio and Torre del Lago, in the lakeside Gran Teatro, the Cittadella del Carnevale, Villa Paolina, as well as multiple local churches.

Read more on ansa.il.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You