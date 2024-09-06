Portland Opera Announces 2024-25 Resident Artists 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland Opera has announced its selections for the company's Resident Artist program for 24-25: returning collaborative pianist Claire Forstman, soprano Ginaia Black, mezzo-soprano Erin Roth Thomas, tenor Nathaniel Catasca, and baritone Matthew Maisano. The artists will be in residence for the entire 60th anniversary season.

The Portland Opera's Resident Artist Program (PORA) was established in 2005. A rigorous residency and training initiative, it is centered on the cultivation and support of emerging artists as a bridge between the academic and professional worlds of opera.

Incoming PORA will join the company for eight months of study with guest faculty, visiting artists, and company members. Lessons and master classes will focus on vocal technique, musical coaching, language instruction, drama, role study, dance, movement, and leadership development. Resident Artists will work with Paul Floyd (Primary Vocal Coach), Nicholas Fox (Primary Pianist Coach) and other specialists including Portland Opera's Co-Artistic Advisors Damien Geter (also the company's Interim Music Director) and Artistic Advisor Karen Slack. PORA will perform roles in this season's productions, as well as masterclasses, season preview events, and engagement activities.

The residency will include two free community performances with limited seating curated in collaboration with faculty and guest artists. PORA will perform a Pops & Arias concert on Friday, October 18 at 7PM at Alberta House, and an Opera Scenes program on Saturday, January 18 at 7PM at the Brunish Theatre.

Sought-after pianist and vocal coach Claire Forstman will return for a second PORA season. She will be the principal pianist for Falstaff, play orchestral keyboards for The Shining, and lead the studio's scenes program and aria showcase as Music Director.

Ginaia Black, soprano, is a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and most recently apprenticed with Santa Fe Opera. She will perform as Soloist in The Juliet Letters, Mrs. Grady in The Shining, and cover Nannetta in Falstaff.

Lyric Mezzo Soprano Erin Roth Thomas regularly performs in the North Texas area, singing a vast repertoire that spans centuries. She will perform as Soloist in The Juliet Letters, Mrs. Massey in The Shining, and Meg Page in Falstaff.

Tenor Nathaniel Catasca, most recently of Sarasota Opera, is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He will perform as Soloist in The Juliet Letters, Bill Watson/Lloyd the Bartender in The Shining, and Bardolfo in Falstaff.

Philadelphia native Matthew Maisano enjoys performing a varied repertoire from the classical, operatic, musical theater, and popular canons. They will perform as Soloist in The Juliet Letters, Horace Dewent in The Shining, and Pistola in Falstaff.

The Portland Opera Resident Artist program is made possible by generous support from Eleanor Lieber Auditions Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, Norman P. Krasne, and Sue and Drew Snyder.

Comments