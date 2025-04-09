ROSSINI PERDUTO World Premiere to be Presented by Long Island Concert Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Island Concert Orchestra will present the World Premiere of Rossini Perduto on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 7:30pm at The Theater at St. John, 150 E. 76th Street, NYC. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online, by phone at 877-444-4488, or in person at the door.

With music by award-winning New York composer David Winkler and an Italian libretto by renowned poet and author Luigi Ballerini, Rossini Perduto brings an innovative operatic experience to the stage, reimagining lost and forgotten fragments of Rossini's musical legacy.

At its core, Rossini Perduto is an exploration of artistic identity, forgotten genius, and the fine line between myth and reality. Through a striking interplay of shadows, light, and cinematic projections, the opera delves into the mystery surrounding Rossini's "lost" music, questioning whether true artistic genius can ever be erased-or if it lingers, waiting to be rediscovered.

The production is helmed by acclaimed director Stefanos Koroneos, known for his bold and innovative work with his New York-based opera company, Teatro Grattacielo. Leading the musical direction is Grammy-nominated conductor Enrico Fagone, a rising star in the international music scene.

"This production brings together extraordinary international talent, blending tradition with innovation to create a truly unique operatic experience." - Cecilia Dupire, Executive Producer

Featuring: Alessio Borraggine, Chisom (CJ) Maduakor, Clara Luz Iranzo, Daniel Bauman, Davide Piva, Eliam Ramos, Ema Mitrovic, Franco Oportus, Hasmik Asatryan, Hilary Baboukis, Hyunsoon Kim, Jongwon Choi, Lu Huang, Maia Gonzalez, Natasha Scheuble, Ricardo Fuentes, Sarah Goldrainer, Sam Rachmuth, Taylor Consiglio, Zachary Angus, Zhedong Ren.

