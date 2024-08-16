Pittsburgh Festival Opera Presents ADRIANA LECOUVREUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Festival Opera will present Adriana Lecouvreur on September 8 at the newly renovated Carnegie Music Hall. Inspired by the scandalous life of French actress Adrienne Leouvreur, this concert opera premieres with a full orchestra, renowned opera stars, and Pittsburgh Festival Opera Artistic Director and vocal legend Marianne Cornetti at the helm.

Adriana Lecouvreur, by Francesco Cilea, with an Italian libretto by Arturo Colautti, is a four-act opera based on the 1849 play Adrienne Lecouvreur by Eugène Scribe and Ernest Legouvé. Since its debut in 1902 at the Tetro Lirico in Milan, there have been numerous recordings, performances, and even a 1955 movie adaptation.

“The music is truly beautiful. I absolutely love this opera,” Cornetti says.

Cornetti, having previously starred in Adriana Lecouvreur, was determined to bring this dramatic tale to Pittsburgh.

“Having done Adriana Lecouvreur internationally to wide acclaim, I knew this needed to be brought here. This is the story of a talented actress brought to her deathbed by jealousy and deceit. It's not often you hear of death by poisoned violets, let alone have it sung in opera. I think audiences will be mesmerized by both the story and the voice,” Cornetti states.

The voices Cornetti has assembled for Adriana Lecouvreur are a powerhouse of opera legends. Featured cast includes Csilla Boross (Adriana Lecouvreur), Victor Starsky (Maurizio, Conte di Sassonia), Marianne Cornetti (La Principessa di Bouillon), Michael Chioldi (Michonet), Joseph Frank (L'Abate di Chazeuil) and Brian Kontes (Il Principe di Bouillon). Famed conductor and Pittsburgh native Christopher Franklin is the Maestro.

“It's always my mission to present the highest opera caliber to Pittsburgh. As an artistic leader and an artist, I understand the specific challenges and goals of finding the perfect voice for each operatic role. This Adriana Lecouvreur is no different. Given the newness of the piece to Pittsburgh, I knew I had to create a flawless cast for this debut. The audience deserves nothing less than the best,” Cornetti says.

Adriana Lecouvreur is third in the Pittsburgh Festival Opera's 2024/2025 season, All About the Voice. In July, the Riverview Jazz Ensemble joined opera stars for An Evening in España. Audiences enjoyed song selections from Spain and flamenco, tango, and salsa performances. An Evening Under the Stars with OUR Stars followed in August. Pittsburgh's premiere opera singers join former young artists for an evening of Broadway tunes and arias under the stars.

The remaining 2024 Season is as follows:

● Legends in the Limelight: Csilla Boross takes place September 24 at 7:30 pm at Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall (Carnegie). Hungarian-born soprano Csilla Boross, known for her iconic role of Abigaille from Verdi's Nabucco, will bring her renowned voice to Pittsburgh audiences.

● Audiences are invited to the 14th Annual Mildred Miller International Voice Competition, which will take place at Kresge Hall (Carnegie Mellon University) on October 19 at 10 am. The next generation of opera stars come together for this 1-day event.

● Legends in the Limelight: Danielle Pastin will take place on November 10 at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church (Upper St. Clair). Soprano Pastin has earned critical acclaim for roles nationwide and recently debuted with the Opera Colorada as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni.

● Legends in the Limelight: Sebastian Catana takes place at the Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall (Carnegie) on December 8 at 3 pm. Romanian-born baritone Catana is widely known for his interpretations of Verdi baritone roles.

● The season and calendar year wraps up with Sing and Ring in the New Year at the Pittsburgh Field Club on December 31. Riverside Jazz Ensemble joins the Pittsburgh Festival Opera for a black-tie evening of dining, drinks, and opera. There will also be free, fun activities for children aged 12 and under.

