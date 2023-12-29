Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

The production opens on December 31 and runs through January 27.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL, Royal Opera House
VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” Photo 2 VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME Photo 3 The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME
Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill under Conductor Reif in Chamber Version of Photo 4 Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill in Chamber Version of Adams’s EL NINO

The Met celebrates the new year with a new production of Bizet's Carmen by acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell, opening on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM. In her highly anticipated Met debut, Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

See photos below!

For the winter run of performances through January 27, young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina stars in the complex and volatile title role. Akhmetshina made headlines in 2018 as the youngest artist ever to sing the title role at London's Royal Opera House at just 21 years old and now makes Met history as the youngest lead in a new production of Carmen, at the age of 27. Joining her in the powerhouse quartet of stars are tenor Piotr Beczała as Carmen's troubled lover Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet's heart-pounding score.

For the spring run of the production, April 25–May 25, another cast of world-class singers takes over, led by maestro Diego Matheuz who is making his Met debut. Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprises her captivating portrayal of the title role, with tenor Michael Fabiano as Don José, soprano Ailyn Pérez as Micaëla, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

Cracknell's creative team includes veteran set designer Michael Levine. Making their Met company debuts are costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Guy Hoare, projection designer rocafilm/Roland Horvarth, and choreographer Ann Yee.

Photo credit: Photo: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
The company

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Kyle Ketelsen

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Piotr Beczała and Aigul Akhmetshina

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Piotr Beczała and Aigul Akhmetshina

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Angel Blue

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Kyle Ketelsen and Piotr Beczała

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
The company

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
The company

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Aigul Akhmetshina

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Aigul Akhmetshina

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Aigul Akhmetshina

Photos: Get a First Look at CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Aigul Akhmetshina




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur Photo
VIDEO: Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera

The Met celebrates the new year with a new production of Bizet's Carmen by acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell, opening on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM. In her highly anticipated Met debut, Cracknell reinvigorates the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to modern day and explores themes that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

2
The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME Photo
The Metropolitan Opera Reveals Cast Change for LA BOHEME

Stay updated on the latest cast changes for the Metropolitan Opera's production of La Bohème. Get all the details on who will be performing in this beloved opera.

3
Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill in Chamber Version of Adams’s EL NINO Photo
Review: Bullock, Tines, Costanzo, White Thrill in Chamber Version of Adams’s EL NINO

The American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) continues showcasing a chamber version of John Adams's, EL NINO, beckoning back to Handel's MESSIAH, which played a few days ago at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. It showcased spectacular singing from Julia Bullock, Davone Tines, Anthony Roth Costanzo and Jasmin White, under conductor Christian Reif.

4
VIDEO: Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolita Photo
VIDEO: Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera

Director Carrie Cracknell discusses the creative approach to the title character in her new production of Bizet’s Carmen. The production opens on Sunday, December 31, at 6:30PM. Watch the interview here!

More Hot Stories For You

David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream LiveDavid T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live
Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANTPerformance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in OperaOPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudioSoprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio

Videos

Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera Video
Aigul Akhmetshina and Piotr Beczała Perform “Je vais danser en votre honneur” from Bizet's CARMEN At The Metropolitan Opera
Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera Video
Watch Director Carrie Cracknell Discuss Her Production of CARMEN at The Metropolitan Opera
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  