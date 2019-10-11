Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DON GIOVANNI

Charming nobleman. Serial womanizer. Sexual predator. Don Giovanni is all these and more. As the list of people out to get him grows longer, eventually his misdeeds catch up with him.

Don Giovanni leaves a trail of broken hearts, and worse, wherever he goes. He has his servant, the reluctant doormat Leporello, keep a journal of Don Giovanni's many conquests. Completely without morals or a conscience, Don Giovanni sexually assaults Donna Anna, then kills her father the Commendatore, who had tried to come to her defense. He seduces young Zerlina on her wedding day. But all actions have consequences, as Don Giovanni is soon to learn.

An irresistible classic, Mozart's Don Giovanni seamlessly combines comedy and tragedy with one of the great musical scores of all time to create one of the world's favorite operas.

Music Director Antony Walker conducts; Kristine McIntyre directs.

For more information visit www.pittsburghopera.org/show/don-giovanni

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera

(Rachelle Durkinm, Craig Verm)
(Rachelle Durkinm, Craig Verm)

Craig Verm, Corrie Stallings
Musa Ngqungwana

Corrie Stallings
Craig Verm, Corrie Stallings

Antonia Botti-Lodovico, Craig Verm, Corrie Stallings
Corrie Stallings

Rachelle Durkin, Kang Wang
Antonia Botti-Lodovico, Craig Verm, Corrie Stallings

Tyler Zimmerman, Antonia Botti-Lodovico
Rachelle Durkin, Kang Wang

Craig Verm
Tyler Zimmerman, Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DON GIOVANNI
Craig Verm

Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DON GIOVANNI

Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DON GIOVANNI

Kang Wang, Rachelle Durkin
Kang Wang, Rachelle Durkin

Antonia Botti-Lodovico, Tyler Zimmerman, Musa Ngqungwana
Antonia Botti-Lodovico, Tyler Zimmerman, Musa Ngqungwana

Musa Ngqungwana, Craig Verm, Brian Kontes
Musa Ngqungwana, Craig Verm, Brian Kontes

Kang Wang
Kang Wang

Brian Kontes, Craig Verm
Brian Kontes, Craig Verm



