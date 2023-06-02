Philip Glass's AKHNATEN, Verdi's IL TROVATORE & More Set for The Met 2023 Live in HD Summer Encores

Beginning Wednesday, July 26, the Metropolitan Opera will present Summer Encores of past performances from its acclaimed Live in HD series of cinema presentations. The 2023 Summer Encores open with Philip Glass’s critically acclaimed Akhnaten, starring countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the revolutionary title pharaoh, and continues with Verdi’s Il Trovatore, starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick, tenor Marcelo Álvarez, and late baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, tenor Lawrence Brownlee, and baritone Christopher Maltman; and Tchaikovsky’s poetic drama Eugene Onegin, featuring the dynamic duo of soprano Renée Fleming and Hvorostovsky.

Screening dates for each title in the United States and Canada are listed below. Tickets in the United States can be purchased through Fathom Events,and tickets in Canada can be purchased through Cineplex starting June 6. Additional encore dates may vary in independent national theaters and in select international venues. Check your local cinema listings. Learn more at metopera.org/SummerEncores.


 

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023 Live in HD Summer Encore

Schedule in the United States and Canada:

 

 

Philip Glass’s Akhnaten (Wednesday, July 26)

Director Phelim McDermott brings Philip Glass’s modern masterpiece to life in a captivating staging that matches the opera’s hypnotic, ritualistic music. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo stars as the revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt, leading an exceptional ensemble that also includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts. 

Original transmission: November 23, 2019

 

Verdi’s Il Trovatore (Wednesday, August 2)

David McVicar’s dramatic production highlights the raw emotions that drive Verdi’s turbulent tale of love and revenge. The opera stars soprano Sondra Radvanovsky as Leonora and tenor Marcelo Álvarez as the outlaw Manrico, who are passionately in love, with baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Count di Luna and mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick as Azucena, who holds a deep family secret. Marco Armiliato conducts.

Original transmission: April 30, 2011

 

Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia (Wednesday, August 9)

Baritone Christopher Maltman stars as Figaro, the resourceful barber and jack-of-all-trades, in Rossini’s classic comedy. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard is Rosina, the young woman at the center of the story, and tenor Lawrence Brownlee sings Count Almaviva, the man who loves her and—with Figaro’s help—rescues her from the house of her elderly guardian, Dr. Bartolo, played by bass-baritone Maurizio Muraro. Bass Paata Burchuladze is the bumbling music master Don Basilio, and conductor and bel canto specialist Michele Mariotti leads the Met’s musical forces in Bartlett Sher’s lively production.

Original transmission: November 22, 2014

 

Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin (Wednesday, August 16)

Two of opera’s greatest stars come together to portray the pain of unrequited love in Tchaikovsky’s poetic drama. Soprano Renée Fleming is musically and dramatically radiant as the shy Tatiana, who falls in love with the worldly Onegin, played with devastating charisma by baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Valery Gergiev conducts an understated yet utterly evocative staging by Robert Carsen.

Original transmission: February 24, 2007

 

The Met: Live in HD returns in the 2023–24 season, opening with three consecutive Met premieres—Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking (October 21, 2023), Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (November 18, 2023), and Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas (December 9, 2023)—followed by Verdi’s Nabucco (January 6, 2024), Bizet’s Carmen (January 27, 2024), Verdi’s La Forza del Destino (March 9, 2024), Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette (March 23, 2024), Puccini’s La Rondine (April 20, 2024), and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly (May 11, 2024). A special encore presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute will also be offered on December 2, 2023, with dates varying internationally.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America’s luxury home builder®.

For more information about The Met: Live in HD, visit metopera.org/hd.

 

Photo credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera




