Paris Opera Delays Opening of 2020-21 Season

OperaWire reports that The Paris Opera will delay the opening of its 2020-21 season.

The Palais Garnier will not be available to open until the end of December 2020 with the Opéra Bastille set for its first performances on Nov. 24, 2020.

The company will close out the year with Calixto Bieito's production of "Carmen" and the ballet "La Bayadère" as choreographed by Rudolf Noureev.

This announcement confirms the cancellation of the company's new Ring Cycle production. The first two installments were set to open at the end of the 2019-20 season.

