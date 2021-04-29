PROSE Presented by The Stanislavsky Electrotheater Modern Opera to Have Special Private Screening and Online Stream

Locus29 will present the golden mask winner modern opera "Prose" from Moscow The Stanislavsky theater, composed and directed by Vladimir Rannev will be screened and livestreamed followed by discussion. The opera is based on two texts, Yury Mamleev's (a prominent metaphysical fiction writer of the latter half of the 20th century) "The Bridegroom" and fragments of Anton Chekhov's "The Steppe." The former, an example of "cruel" prose in the literature of Russian realism, is presented visually. The latter, meditative and virtually event-free, is presented in vocal form. The screening followed by Q&A in Zoom will take place on Sunday, May 16that 2pm at Fridman Gallery, located at 169 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.

The duration 1 hour 20 min.

Audience members are invited to participate in Q&A after the screening.

Vladimir Rannevwas born in Moscow, USSR, 1970, and has been living since 1998 in Saint-Petersburg (Russia). He graduated in 2003 from the composition department of the St. Petersburg Conservatory, where he studied with Professor Boris Tishchenko. From 2003 to 2005 he studied electronic music at the Hochschule für Musik in Cologne with Professor Hans Ulrich Humpert. Rannev is a recipient of the Gartow Stiftung scholarship (Germany, 2002), the winner of the Salvatore Martirano Award of the University of Illinois (U.S., 2009), and the Gianni Bergamo Classic Music Award (Switzerland, 2010). Rannev writes acoustic and electroacoustic music, which has been performed in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Finland, Japan and the USA by various ensembles, including the Orchestra of the St. Petersburg Conservatory Opera and Ballet Theatre, the Russian State Academic Symphony Orchestra, eNsemble, Studio of New Music, Moscow Contemporary Music Ensemble, vocal ensemble N'Caged (Russia), ensemble Nostri Temporis (Ukraine), Orkest de Volharding, Amstel Quartet (The Netherlands), ensembles Mosaik, Les Eclats du Son, Integrales, LUX:NM, Clair-obscur, El Perro Andaluz, choirs Singakademie Oberhausen and Cuntus Domus (Germany), Ums'Jip, KontraTrio, Ensemble Phönix Basel, Ensemble Proton Bern (Switzerland), ensemble NAMES (Austria).

Rannev is a member of the StRes (Structure Resistance) group of composers (Russia), and a lecturer at the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg Conservatory, and St. Petersburg State University.

