PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation In Words And Music Announced At Sydney Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pride and Prejudice An Adaptation in Words and Music will be performed in the Playhouse at the Sydney Opera House for a strictly limited season from 14th August 2024. Tickets now on sale.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music is a new theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen's most famous work – Pride and Prejudice.

The enduring story of the romance between Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy is presented in an intimate drawing-room setting, in much the same way that Jane herself first read the story aloud to the Austen family and their closest friends.

Film, television and stage icon, Nadine Garner brings to life Austen's most famous manuscript with a sublime musical accompaniment. Weaving around Austen's own words is Carl Davis' magical score from the much-loved BBCTV drama series of Pride and Prejudice, widely considered the most seminal television adaptation of the author's work.

Joining Nadine on stage will be internationally acclaimed concert pianist Melvyn Tan. The Singaporean born child prodigy moved to London at age twelve, to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School before an in-demand career performing at the world's most prestigious venues including Royal Festival Hall and New York's Lincoln Centre.

Violin accompaniment will be performed by Madeleine Easton, the Australian musician who enthralled a televised audience of 400 million people with her solo performances at the coronation of King Charles III.

Pride and Prejudice is arguably the greatest romance novel of the English language. More than 200 years after her death, Jane Austen's work continues to resonate with every new generation. It is fitting that much loved Australian actor Nadine Garner will honour this legacy in a unique, but faithful production, promising captivating entertainment, humorous moments and some wonderful surprises.

Direction: Tyran Parke. Book Adaptation: Gill Hornby

Comments