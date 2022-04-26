PORGY AND BESS, DON GIOVANNI & More Announced for North Carolina Opera 2022/2023 Season

The Triangle's premiere opera company has announced its upcoming 2022/2023 season. North Carolina Opera will open the season with a concert performance of Puccini's MANON LESCAUT on October 2 in Meymandi Concert Hall. The special, one performance only presentation will feature a full orchestra on stage, and marks the NCO premiere of the piece.

Later in the season, NC Opera debuts another company first, with PORGY AND BESS by George Gershwin, DuBose and Dorothy Heyward and Ira Gershwin (April 14 & 16). The co-production with Charlotte's Opera Carolina will be fully staged in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, and exemplifies NCO's continued commitment to producing American operas for Triangle audiences.

Having recently wrapped a record-setting run of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE, the season is rounded out with another of Mozart's most famous works, DON GIOVANNI (January 27 & 29). The devilish comedy will reunite Conductor Joseph Mechavich and Stage Director Brenna Corner, who previously led NCO's 2021 production of LA BOHÈME to rave reviews.

"Following our record setting 21/22 season, we are excited to share our lineup for 22/23," says NC Opera's General Director, Eric Mitchko. "Our new season features three great operas that encompass a breadth of repertoire styles, and some really fantastic artists. We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to the opera."

Subscriptions to North Carolina Opera's full 2022/2023 season start at just $117.00, and are available now. You can purchase a package at ncopera.org, or by calling the Box Office at (919) 792-3853. Tickets to individual shows will be available to purchase later this summer.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA OPERA

North Carolina Opera is a professional, non-profit opera company based in Raleigh, NC, and was formed in 2010 from the merger of The Opera Company of North Carolina and Capital Opera Raleigh. Guided by a diverse and committed Board of Directors, NCO is dedicated to presenting operatic performances at the highest level throughout the Triangle. In addition to bringing internationally-renowned artists to perform in the area, NCO also employs the best in local Triangle talent, and provides an opera education program to students and classrooms across the region. More information on NCO's programs can be found at ncopera.org. North Carolina Opera is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.

NORTH CAROLINA OPERA 2022/2023 SEASON

Puccini // MANON LESCAUT in Concert

Sunday October 2, 2022 | 2:00PM

Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Manon Lescaut is a young woman on her way to the convent. A handsome young lover sweeps her off her feet. She soon abandons him for a rich older man, but then regrets her choice, with devastating consequences for all. Puccini's first hit opera features his first great title character and some of his most passionate music.

Featuring Marina Costa-Jackson, Jonathan Burton, Levi Hernandez, and Donald Hartmann

Conducted by Antony Walker

Performed in Italian with English supertitles.

Mozart // DON GIOVANNI

Friday January 27, 2022 | 7:30PM

Sunday January 29, 2023 | 2:00PM

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Don Giovanni is a compulsive seducer, who pursues every woman he meets by means fair or foul. On this day his luck may have turned as those he has wronged unite against him. The second of the great Mozart-Da Ponte comedies has some of the most memorable tunes in opera.

Featuring Lucia Cesaroni, Sylvia d'Eramo, Timothy Murray, Alex McKissick, and Zachary Nelson

Conducted by Joseph Mechavich, Directed by Brenna Corner

Performed in Italian with English supertitles.

The Gershwins' // PORGY AND BESS

Friday April 14, 2023 | 7:30PM

Sunday April 16, 2023 | 2:00PM

Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Gershwin's pathbreaking music theater work is hailed by many as the great American opera. Porgy and Bess are truly a match, but their love is threatened by Crown, Sportin' Life, and the system. The people of Charleston's Catfish Row are the true protagonists in this unforgettable work.

Featuring Nicole Cabell, Kenneth Overton, Victor Ryan Robertson, and Michelle Johnson

Conducted by James Meena, Directed by Du'Bois A'Keen

Performed in English with English supertitles.

Co-production with Opera Carolina.

PORGY AND BESS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

www.concordtheatricals.com