Opera Saratoga Announces THE PIRATES' PAJAMA PARTY & TREASURE HUNT Virtual Gala

Opera Saratoga has announced The Pirates' Pajama Party & Treasure Hunt, the company's first-ever Virtual Gala. The online event replaces Opera on the Lake, the company'sGala that had previously been scheduled for June but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates' Pajama Party & Treasure Hunt will take place completely online on

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:30pm. The summer Gala is the most important fundraiser of the year for Opera Saratoga, providing critical resources to support diverse community and education programs including Saratoga Sings for Seniors,

Opera-to-Go for elementary school children, and the company's nationally acclaimed Young Artist Program.

Honoree Laurie Rogers

The Pirates' Pajama Party & Treasure Hunt Virtual Gala is chaired by Steve Rosenblum, and pays special tribute to Rosemarie V. Rosen, Honorary Gala Chair and President Emeritus of Opera Saratoga's Board of Directors. Rosen has worked tirelessly for over ten years to strengthen Opera Saratoga. She joined the Board in 2011, and was elected President in 2013, a position she held for six seasons. During her tenure as President, Opera Saratoga experienced exponential growth and increased recognition, both locally and around the country. The Gala will also honor a very important member of the Opera Saratoga family, Laurie Rogers, on her tenth anniversary as Director of the company's Young Artist Program. Laurie is recognized across the industry as one of the country's preeminent mentors of emerging artists and is an invaluable member of Opera Saratoga's artistic leadership team.

"The evening promises to be an exciting evening of swashbuckling fun," says Rosenblum. "This one night only event will be truly interactive - an engaging evening of mystery and entertainment - featuring special performances of pirate themed music, including highlights from Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance, and an interactive treasure hunt with prizes."



"In re-envisioning our Gala to take place online, we wanted to make sure that we could create an event that would be more than another online concert," added Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director, Lawrence Edelson. "Of course there will be music, but this will be a real party - an opportunity to 'mingle' online with friends and fellow music lovers, to solve a mystery together, and to have fun - all while supporting the year-round work Opera Saratoga does to enrich the region."



Ticket holders can attend the Virtual Gala from the comfort and safety of their own homes from anywhere in the world - all that is needed is a computer, tablet or phone with a built-in camera and an internet connection. Gala attendees will have the opportunity to get their best "pirate on" with Opera Saratoga's special Pirate Booty Kit that each person will receive in the mail one week prior to the event - an assortment of Treasure Hunt Clues and Pirate Accessories to make sure you don't get lost at sea!

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person; or $250 for Honorary Committee members (The Fellowship of Pirates) who will receive special recognition prior to and during the event, as well as priority access to auction items, and additional treasure hunt clues! Edelson and Rosenblum add, "Pajamas are optional, but clothing is not!"

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.operasaratoga.org/2020-virtual-gala

