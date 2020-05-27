Opera San José Holds Virtual Fundraising Gala Honoring Larry Hancock

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On May 16, Opera San José presented its annual fundraising gala, virtually. The gala was presented via Zoom to raise funds for the company. The event also celebrated the career of General Director Larry Hancock who is retiring.

Hancock has been with the company through 151 opera productions, and 1,056 performances, according to Opera Wire.

"We all want to honor Larry's legacy, and to acknowledge our incredible supporters who are standing with us during this extraordinary time," current General Director Khori Dastoor said in a press release. "Opera San José is delighted to offer its supporters unique experiences in appreciation."

In addition to the gala, Opera San Jose is offering supporters some unique opportunities, including private performances, personalized birthday song, and more. Participants also receive a cloth face mask made by the Opera's costume department.

Read more on Opera Wire.

