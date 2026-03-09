Cincinnati Opera to Host Open Call for Supernumerary Roles for 2026 Summer Festival

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Have you ever dreamed of appearing on the Cincinnati Music Hall stage? Cincinnati Opera is ready to give you your moment in the spotlight. No singing skills are required!

Cincinnati Opera will hold two open casting calls for supernumerary roles for the company’s 2026 Summer Festival. The information and casting sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at the Corbett Opera Center at Music Hall (1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202).

Supernumerary—or “super”—roles are non-singing, non-speaking roles, much like extras in film and television. Supers will share the stage with internationally renowned artists and work with celebrated directors and conductors. No experience is necessary and all super positions are filled on a voluntary basis. Individuals of all ages, races, ethnicities, genders, and abilities are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Cincinnati Opera seeks applicants for the following roles:

Salome

Commitment period: June 4–20, 2026

Performances: June 18 and 20, 2026

Supers needs: Four (4) adults to portray men

· Three (3) guards

· One (1) executioner with bodybuilder physique

Lalovavi

Commitment period: June 8–July 11, 2026

Performances: July 9 and 11, 2026

Supers needed: Eight (8) adults

· Four (4) adults to portray women

· Four (4) adults to portray men

Lalovavi is an original Afrofuturist opera that draws deeply from Black culture, history, and imagination. We are seeking individuals who can authentically and respectfully represent the lived experiences and cultural perspectives of the characters in this work.

Carmen

Commitment period: June 29–August 2, 2026

Performances: July 25, 29, 31, and August 2, 2026

Supers needed: Eight (8) adults

· Three (3) adults to portray women

· Five (5) adults to portray men

Cincinnati Opera’s productions of Salome, Lalovavi, and Carmen will be presented in Springer Auditorium at Cincinnati Music Hall. Supers are required to attend approximately 10–15 rehearsals. Daytime rehearsals may be scheduled.

Attending a casting call does not obligate a person to participate. Interested individuals may attend simply to learn more about supernumerary opportunities.