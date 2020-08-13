Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Podcast THE ELECTRONIC LOVER Launches August 14

Article Pixel

The series pilot, Episode 1, is a double episode, releases August 14, 2020.

Aug. 13, 2020  
Opera Podcast THE ELECTRONIC LOVER Launches August 14

The Electronic Lover is a serial podcast opera created by San Francisco Bay Area composer Lisa Mezzacappa and Brooklyn-based writer Beth Lisick. The story is set in chatrooms at the dawn of the Internet, in the moment when we first invited computers into the most intimate aspects of our lives.

The series pilot, Episode 1, is a double episode, releases August 14, 2020.

Download or stream the episode now on your desktop, or on your smartphone via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Deezer, Pocket Casts, and others.

Learn more at https://theelectroniclover.com/.



Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Max von Essen Takes Over Our Instagram Tomorrow!
  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!