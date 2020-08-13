Opera Podcast THE ELECTRONIC LOVER Launches August 14

The series pilot, Episode 1, is a double episode, releases August 14, 2020.

The Electronic Lover is a serial podcast opera created by San Francisco Bay Area composer Lisa Mezzacappa and Brooklyn-based writer Beth Lisick. The story is set in chatrooms at the dawn of the Internet, in the moment when we first invited computers into the most intimate aspects of our lives.

Download or stream the episode now on your desktop, or on your smartphone via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Deezer, Pocket Casts, and others.

