Opera Grand Rapids Presents ARTE POESIA MUSICA

Come experience Arte Poesia Musica, a unique celebration of local Latinx artists through song, dance, and visual art in Opera Grand Rapids' Opera Unlimited Series.

Begin this multi-sensory evening at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center by exploring an art display from local Grand Rapids artists who will be on-hand to answer questions and share more insight about their work and lives.

Then be transported by Afro-Caribbean traditional drumming and dancing (Afro Gaga) alongside Opera Grand Rapids' Emerging artists performing traditional Spanish language songs, Zarzuela, and culturally significant opera selections in a collaborative performance unlike any other.

Join us for this eclectic evening that showcases artistic diversity and demonstrates the shared human condition through art, poetry, and music.

The event takes place October 10, 2019 at Betty Van Andel Opera Center at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $30, and available by calling the Box Office: 616.451.2741





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You