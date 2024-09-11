On Site Opera Presents World Premiere Of LUCIDITY This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Site Opera will present the world premiere of Lucidity, a new opera that explores the profound connection between music and memory loss. Co-produced with Seattle Opera, and featuring music by renowned composer Laura Kaminsky and a libretto by acclaimed librettist and arts journalist David Cote, Lucidity will be performed from November 14–16 at Abrons Arts Center as part of the @Abrons Series, immediately followed by performances in Seattle.

Lucidity explores the intricate relationships and emotional landscapes of four individuals brought together through a music therapy trial designed to treat dementia. The opera follows Lili, a retired singer facing cognitive decline; her son Dante, who has put his own music career on hold to care for her; Sunny, a young clarinetist finding her path in music school; and Dr. Claire Klugman, a former singer now working as a neuroscientist. Their interconnected stories reveal moments of joy, sacrifice, and the quest for clarity amid their challenges. Deeply rooted in the personal experiences of its creators, Kaminsky and Cote, the opera reflects their journeys through a loved one's cognitive decline and the caregiving of a spouse in their final days, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to its themes.

Staying true to On Site Opera's mission of presenting immersive, site-specific works in unconventional ways, Lucidity places the audience on stage, with the performance unfolding around the theater. This innovative staging invites a deeper connection to the story and amplifies its emotional resonance.

“Lucidity is a deeply personal exploration of how music can bridge the gaps created by cognitive decline. Working on this piece has been both a creative and cathartic process, and I hope it resonates with audiences on a profound level,” reflects Cote. “It represents both the struggle for clarity and the illumination that music can provide,” notes Kaminsky.

“Our opera is a testament to the power of music to restore connections and offer hope even in the darkest times,” says Sarah Meyers, Stage Director and Artistic Director of On Site Opera. Meyers adds, “This opera is not just about the challenges of memory loss but also about the enduring strength of human connection. It is about hope, resilience and our immense capacity for creativity and discovery, at any stage in life.”

Lucidity addresses the widespread issue of cognitive decline, with nearly 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer's—a number projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. The opera reflects on the growing need for support and understanding. Beyond the statistics, Lucidity offers a message of hope. It emphasizes that amidst the darkness of dementia, there is light in the form of family, love, and rediscovery through music. This opera serves as a beacon of optimism, aiming to illuminate the path forward and foster connections that transcend the isolating effects of memory loss.

The production features a remarkable ensemble, led by the esteemed 80-year-old soprano Lucy Shelton, who brings depth and a wealth of experience to the role of Lili. Shelton, an award-winning artist and a luminary in the world of contemporary music, is internationally recognized for her dedication to contemporary repertoire, having premiered over 100 works by some of today's preeminent composers. Most recently, Shelton performed in the world premiere and West Coast premiere of Kaija Saariaho's Innocence. Her active and impressive career continues to inspire both audiences and fellow artists. Notably, Laura Kaminsky conceived Lucidity specifically for Shelton, envisioning her in the starring role from the very beginning. Also featured are Blythe Gaissert as Dr. Claire Klugman, Cristina María Castro as Sunny, and Eric McKeever as Dante, each bringing their unique talents to this compelling narrative, further enriching the opera's exploration of memory, connection, and resilience.

A PANEL DISCUSSION:

On Tuesday, September 17 at 5:30 PM, On Site Opera presents an insightful panel discussion at The Interchurch Center, 475 Riverside Drive, New York, NY, as a precursor to the world premiere of Lucidity by Laura Kaminsky and David Cote. Legendary singer Renée Fleming and neuroscientist Dr. Michael Shadlen will join the creators to delve into the intriguing relationship between music and memory, addressing questions about music therapy's impact on memory recollection. The evening will also feature a performance of excerpts from Lucidity, offering a sneak preview before its debut this fall.

PERFORMANCE and TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances of Lucidity will be held at Abrons Arts Center as part of the @Abrons Series:

November 14th and 15th at 7:30pm

November 16th at 4pm and 8pm

Tickets are $75 and available at https://osopera.org/productions/lucidity/ on September 19.

Abrons Arts Center is located on 466 Grand Street at Pitt Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side and accessible by B, D, F, J and M trains.

Seattle Opera's production of Lucidity will be performed on November 21-24 in Tagney Jones Hall. For more information, visit https://www.seattleopera.org/performances-events/lucidity/.

Comments