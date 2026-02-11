OPERA NORTH SUMMERFEST 2026 Tickets Now on Sale With Valentine’s Discount

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Individual tickets for Opera North’s Summerfest 2026 season are now on sale. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, a 10 percent discount will be available on tickets purchased through midnight Monday, February 16 using the promo code 2026Valentines10.

The 2026 “Season of Epic Journeys” will include three productions presented at Blow-Me-Down Farm.

LA CENERENTOLA by Gioachino Rossini will open the season with performances June 26 at 7:30 p.m., June 28 at 5:30 p.m., and July 1 at 7:30 p.m. Rossini’s opera reimagines the Cinderella story with comic elements and virtuosic musical writing.

THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE by Douglas Moore will be presented July 12 at 5:30 p.m., July 15 at 7:30 p.m., and July 17 at 7:30 p.m. The opera dramatizes the story of Horace Tabor, Augusta Tabor, and Baby Doe against the backdrop of the American West and the mining boom.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, with music by Jerry Bock, will conclude the season with performances July 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and July 25 and 26 at 5:30 p.m. The Broadway musical follows Tevye and his family as they navigate tradition and change.

Individual ticket prices are $70 for Center seating ($63 with discount), $55 for Section A ($49.50 with discount), and $32 for Section B ($28.80 with discount). A $2 Blow-Me-Down Farm revitalization fee will be added to each ticket.

Subscriptions, which include one ticket to each of the three productions at a 10 percent discount, remain available for $195 (Center), $154.50 (Section A), and $92.40 (Section B). A $6 revitalization fee applies to each subscription.