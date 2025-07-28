OPERA America Reveals 2025 Opera Hall Of Fame Inductees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OPERA America has inducted nine exemplary artists, administrators, and advocates to the Opera Hall of Fame as the class of 2025.

The 2025 Opera Hall of Fame inductees are:

Donnie Ray Albert, baritone and teacher

Mark Campbell, librettist and teacher

Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano and teacher

Christopher Hahn, arts leader and administrator

Susan F. and William C. Morris, philanthropists and advocates

Bernard and Barbro Osher, philanthropists and advocates

Francesca Zambello, arts administrator and director

Established on the occasion of OPERA America's 50th anniversary in 2020 to help celebrate the progress of the industry, the Opera Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of outstanding Americans and Canadians who have strengthened the art form and the field. The 2025 inductees join a distinguished roster of honorees who are recognized prominently in OPERA America's National Opera Center.

OPERA America will induct members of the 2025 class into the Opera Hall of Fame at the OPERA America Salutes awards dinner on Friday, March 20, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The event will include cocktails, dinner, and musical performances.Proceeds from the event underwrite OPERA America's professional development programs, including the Leadership Intensive, New General Director Roundtables, and Mentorship Programs. More information and tickets to OPERA America Salutes will be available in late fall 2025.

Nominations for the Opera Hall of Fame are open to the public each year and are reviewed by a selection committee composed of established professionals and supporters from the field with a deep understanding of the entire opera industry. The 2025 Opera Hall of Fame inductees were selected from a pool of over 200 worthy nominees.

Nominations for the next cycle of the Opera Hall of Fame will be invited in spring 2026. For more information about the Opera Hall of Fame and to submit nominations, visit operaamerica.org/HallofFame.