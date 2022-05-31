New York Opera Alliance Presents NEW YORK OPERAFEST 2022

NEW YORK OPERAFEST returns to in-person programming after two years of producing content virtually. For the first time since 2020, the festival offers in-person productions in New York City through June 15, 2022. The festival showcases the breadth and diversity of opera in New York City through events ranging from virtual reality to improv opera, with productions in theaters, gardens, garages, bars, playgrounds, and beyond.

NEW YORK OPERAFEST was founded to both bring increased visibility of opera to New Yorkers and to unite participant companies with collaborative and accessible performance opportunities. It is produced by the NEW YORK OPERA ALLIANCE (NYOA), a community of passionate and resilient opera producers. NYOA is fiscally sponsored by OPERA America, the national membership organization for artists, administrators, trustees, and audiences, dedicated to supporting the creation, presentation, and enjoyment of opera.

Explains festival chair PENNY PUN, "The theme for this year's OPERAFEST is 'building' as NYOA sets its eyes on building a future for opera, after two years of uncertainty and challenges for our industry and our community. OPERAFEST 2022 will celebrate the return of in-person performances, as participating production ranges from virtual to hybrid to in-person. It's so exciting to see how these productions and artists are building the future of opera with innovation, fearlessness and adaptability!"

For more information and ticket availability, visit newyorkoperafest.org.