New York City Opera to Perform at the Milford Theater as Part of Fundraiser for Opera! Pike! Park!

Enjoy performances by Inna Dukach, Gregory Turay, and Dmitriy Glivinskiy.

By: Aug. 12, 2024
New York City Opera will perform as part of the fundraiser for Opera! Pike! Park! to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7pm at the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA. Table Seating tickets include a cocktail server (credit card required) during the show. The Milford Theater Bar will be open one hour before the show, serving wine, beer, cocktails and concessions.

Tickets start at $30 (a portion of which will go to the Opera! Pike! Park! non-profit organization) and are available at https://themilfordtheater.com/events/opera-pike-park-fundraiser/.

Cast:

Inna Dukach, soprano

Gregory Turay, tenor

Dmitriy Glivinskiy, pianist

Program:

La traviata Medley, Giuseppe Verdi, La traviata

Donna non Vidi Mai, Giacomo Puccini, Manon Lescaut

Steal Me Sweet Thief, Gian Carlo Menetti, The Old Maid and the Thief

If I Loved You, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Carousel

Make Believe, Jerome Kern & Oscar Hammerstein II, Showboat

Neapolitan Medley

Mattinata (Leoncavallo), Ruggero Leoncavallo

Funiculì, Funiculà, Luigi Denza & Peppino Turco

Marrechiare, Francesco Paolo Tosti

A vucchella, Paolo Tosti | Gregory

O sole mio, Giovanni Capurro, Eduardo di Capua & Alfredo Mazzucchi

Notturno, Ottorino Respighi, Sei pezzi per pianoforte

Un bel di, Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly

Vogliatemi bene, Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly

Program is subject to change.




