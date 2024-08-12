New York City Opera to Perform at the Milford Theater as Part of Fundraiser for Opera! Pike! Park!

Enjoy performances by Inna Dukach, Gregory Turay, and Dmitriy Glivinskiy.
New York City Opera will perform as part of the fundraiser for Opera! Pike! Park! to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7pm at the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA. Table Seating tickets include a cocktail server (credit card required) during the show. The Milford Theater Bar will be open one hour before the show, serving wine, beer, cocktails and concessions.
Tickets start at $30 (a portion of which will go to the Opera! Pike! Park! non-profit organization) and are available at https://themilfordtheater.com/events/opera-pike-park-fundraiser/.
Cast:
Inna Dukach, soprano
Gregory Turay, tenor
Dmitriy Glivinskiy, pianist
Program:
La traviata Medley, Giuseppe Verdi, La traviata
Donna non Vidi Mai, Giacomo Puccini, Manon Lescaut
Steal Me Sweet Thief, Gian Carlo Menetti, The Old Maid and the Thief
If I Loved You, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Carousel
Make Believe, Jerome Kern & Oscar Hammerstein II, Showboat
Neapolitan Medley
Mattinata (Leoncavallo), Ruggero Leoncavallo
Funiculì, Funiculà, Luigi Denza & Peppino Turco
Marrechiare, Francesco Paolo Tosti
A vucchella, Paolo Tosti | Gregory
O sole mio, Giovanni Capurro, Eduardo di Capua & Alfredo Mazzucchi
Notturno, Ottorino Respighi, Sei pezzi per pianoforte
Un bel di, Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly
Vogliatemi bene, Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly
Program is subject to change.
Videos