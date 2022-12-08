New York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

New York City Opera kicks off the holiday season with an evening of caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/new-york-city-opera-christmas-caroling.

A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols and holiday favorites alongside students from LaGuardia High School Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from New York City Opera Orchestra. Perfect for all ages, this free concert takes place in front of Bryant Park's iconic skating rink and can be enjoyed by skaters and visitors throughout the village.

Featuring: Kathryn Olander, Music Director and pianist Kate Fruchterman, soprano Elissa Pfaender, mezzo-soprano Victor Starsky, tenor Kevin Thompson, bass LaGuardia High School Show Choir directed by Jeanne Cascio.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 5, 2023, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge, the Curling Café, Cozy Igloos, and Bumper Cars on Ice. For more information, go to WinterVillage.org.