Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

The event is on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm.

Dec. 08, 2022  
New York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

New York City Opera kicks off the holiday season with an evening of caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/new-york-city-opera-christmas-caroling.

A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols and holiday favorites alongside students from LaGuardia High School Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from New York City Opera Orchestra. Perfect for all ages, this free concert takes place in front of Bryant Park's iconic skating rink and can be enjoyed by skaters and visitors throughout the village.

Featuring: Kathryn Olander, Music Director and pianist Kate Fruchterman, soprano Elissa Pfaender, mezzo-soprano Victor Starsky, tenor Kevin Thompson, bass LaGuardia High School Show Choir directed by Jeanne Cascio.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 5, 2023, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge, the Curling Café, Cozy Igloos, and Bumper Cars on Ice. For more information, go to WinterVillage.org.



Sarasota Orchestra Offers Gift Of Music To Hometown Heroes Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Offers Gift Of Music To Hometown Heroes
Sarasota Orchestra announced that it will offer a “gift of music” this holiday season through an initiative called “Hometown Heroes.”
OPERA America Selects Four Teams For The 2022 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize Photo
OPERA America Selects Four Teams For The 2022 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize
OPERA America has announced the eighth cycle of the Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize to four teams of creative artists. The biennial prize recognizes promising stage directors and designers for their ingenuity in bringing operatic work to life for contemporary audiences and connects these rising artists with producers who can advance their careers.
Sarasota Opera Guild To Host 38th Annual Poinsettia Luncheon Photo
Sarasota Opera Guild To Host 38th Annual Poinsettia Luncheon
The Sarasota Opera Guild will host its 38th Annual Poinsettia Luncheon to be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Avenue, Sarasota, starting at 11:30am.
Review: ISABEL LEONARD and PABLO SÁINZ-VILLEGAS Together at The Conrad in La Jolla Photo
Review: ISABEL LEONARD and PABLO SÁINZ-VILLEGAS Together at The Conrad in La Jolla
Mezzo Isabel Leonard and classical-guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas are stars in their fields. Leonard has sung on two Grammy-winning opera recordings and won a Beverly Sills Artist Award at the Metropolitan Opera--and even guested on Sesame Street. He's garnered 30 international awards, including the Segovia, which he won at age 15, and critics have compared him to that legendary guitarist. Understandably, their recital at the La Jolla Music Society's Conrad sold out more than a month before the performance. Chairs were added on stage for late ticket buyers.

More Hot Stories For You


New York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant ParkNew York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
December 8, 2022

New York City Opera kicks off the holiday season with an evening of caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm.
Sarasota Orchestra Offers Gift Of Music To Hometown HeroesSarasota Orchestra Offers Gift Of Music To Hometown Heroes
December 7, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra announced that it will offer a “gift of music” this holiday season through an initiative called “Hometown Heroes.”
OPERA America Selects Four Teams For The 2022 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer PrizeOPERA America Selects Four Teams For The 2022 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize
December 7, 2022

OPERA America has announced the eighth cycle of the Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize to four teams of creative artists. The biennial prize recognizes promising stage directors and designers for their ingenuity in bringing operatic work to life for contemporary audiences and connects these rising artists with producers who can advance their careers.
Ambur Braid Is Not To Be Missed In Canadian Opera Company's Gripping SALOMEAmbur Braid Is Not To Be Missed In Canadian Opera Company's Gripping SALOME
December 6, 2022

A dance–perhaps the most famous one in history–precedes a macabre kiss and untimely demise in Richard Strauss' Salome, on stage this winter at the Canadian Opera Company.
Pacific Opera Project Presents US Premiere Production Of ERCOLE SU'L TERMODONTEPacific Opera Project Presents US Premiere Production Of ERCOLE SU'L TERMODONTE
December 6, 2022

Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents the US premiere production of the rare Vivaldi opera, Ercole su'l Termodonte, almost 300 years to the day from its original premiere with eight performances at The Highland Park Ebell Club from Friday, January 6, 2023 to Saturday, January 21, 2023.
share