New York City Opera Announces 2019-2020 Season; Pride Celebration with Patricia Racette and More

New York City Opera has announced its 2019 - 2020 75th Anniversary season.

The season will kick off with a bang on Monday, September 9 at 6:30pm with a75th Anniversary concert in New York City's Bryant Park. The evening will celebrate 75 years of "The People's Opera, offered free to the public, starring past and present stars of the New York City Opera performing scenes and arias from the company's landmark productions, accompanied by the New York City Opera orchestra and chorus.

New York City Opera then moves uptown to Harlem when it will present a double bill: the American premiere of Juan Duran's O ARAME: A GALACIA OPERA and Manuel de Falla's EL AMOR BRUJO, in its original 1915 version. This fifth installment of the company's Ópera en Español series will be performed at Harlem Stage in November. Dates and performance schedule to be announced.

On April 19, 2020, New York City Opera, in a co-production with Odyssey Opera, Boston, will present Anna Caterina Antonacci in a concert version of Benjamin Britten's GLORIANA, following the resounding success the soprano enjoyed in the role in a Madrid production in April 2018. Featuring an 80-piece orchestra, this one-night only presentation will be the first time in nearly 40 years that this Britten classic will be heard in New York.

Next up, for two performances only on Friday, May 29 and Sunday, May 31, will be Pietro Mascagni's rarely heard ISABEAU, a co-production with London's Opera Holland Park, which was originally produced to critical acclaim last summer.

New York City Opera will close its season on Friday, June 19 with the fourth installment in its Annual Pride Series, an ongoing commitment to produce opera's that tell LGBT stories each June in commemoration of Pride Month. New York City Opera's Pride Concert, to be curated by Tobias Picker, Composer in Residence of New York City Opera and Artistic Director of the Tulsa Opera, will star Patricia Racette along with LGBTQ members of the company and the New York City Opera orchestra and chorus.

The venues for GLORIANA, ISABEAU, and the Pride Concert, will be announced at a later date.

New York City Opera's current world premiere production of Iain Bell's STONEWALL, with a libretto by Mark Campbell and direction by Leonard Foglia, featuring a company of 45 singers accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, opens Friday, June 21 for five performances only through Friday, June 28 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center at the Time Warner Center (Broadway at 60th Street). Commissioned and developed by New York City Opera, STONEWALL is the third in the company's Annual Pride series and is presented in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and New York City Opera's 75th Anniversary,

Tickets, starting at $25, to all of New York City Opera's 2019-2020 season productions will go on sale in August.





