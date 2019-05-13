NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA Returns to the CCP, Along With New Cast Additions!

Manila, Philippines--In its 50th anniversary, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and J&S Productions Inc. are thrilled to welcome new cast additions to the smash-hit NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA's limited return engagement at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo from June 21 to 23, 2019. Lyric soprano Mheco Manlangit joins the cast as Maria Clara; boy sopranos Miguel Suarez, Matteo Teehankee, and Johann Andra to play Basilio, and tenor Paul Dominique Galvez to play Albino.

Based on National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal's 1887 classic novel of the same name, NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA, which premiered in 1957 and features the music and libretto by National Artists Felipe Padilla De Leon and Guillermo Tolentino, respectively, broke box office records at the CCP with three sold-out performances last March, which prompted this mid-year rerun.

The production is co-directed by international event stylist Jerry Sibal and veteran theater director-playwright Jose Jeffrey Camañag, featuring the 53-piece NOLI Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Galang Ranera.

The opera also features returning cast members Bianca Lopez (Maria Clara), Nomher U. Nival (Juan Crisostomo Ibarra), Ivan Nery (Juan Crisostomo Ibarra), Joseleo Logdat (Elias, Pilosopo Tasyo), Greg Abelardo De Leon (Elias, Pilosopo Tasyo), Nil's Flores (Padre Damaso), Ronaldo Villaruel Abarquez (Padre Damaso, Kapitan Tiago), Miguel Espiritu (Kapitan Tiago), Allison Cervantes (Sisa), Bernadette Mamauag (Sisa), Mia Bolaños (Doña Victorina), Charina Althea Balmores (Sinang), Micah David J. Galang (Andeng), Krissan Manikan-Tan (Tiya Isabel), Rare Jireh Yzel Columna (Victoria), Santino Juan Santiago (Crispin), Jose Mari Javato (Padre Salvi), Oliver Pineda (Tenyente Guevarra), Timothy Racho (Alferez), Ruzzel Clemeno (Don Filipo), Lorenz Edward Sarondo (Linares), Renz Nathaniel Cruz (Manlilibing), and Airo Saret (Manlilibing).

Rounding out the cast are Angeli Benipayo, Cris Go, Eden Lorrice Dumlao, Erielle Fornes, Katrine Jamar Sunga, Kevin Chen, Marifel Motilla, Mavel Bautista, Michael Del Rosario, Neomi Giron, Otepp Billeza, Ray Justin Cornelio, Roxanne Abuel, Sheila Gamo, and Via Villasin.

NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA tells the timeless story about love, betrayal, and hope set against a repulsive backdrop of tyranny, torture, and murder. It follows Juan Crisostomo Ibarra who returns to the Philippines after pursuing scholarly studies in Europe. He plans to open up a school and marry Maria Clara, his betrothed. However, parish priest Padre Damaso, the archenemy of the Ibarras, is out to hinder Crisostomo's agenda. NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA paints a clear picture of the so-called "social cancer" that illustrates the rotten system of governance, the illicit way of the church, and the unfavorable trade of the privileged class.

The show's creative team reunites Sibal (who is also the set and costume designer), Camañag, and Ranera with their collaborators Dingdong Fiel (assistant musical director, pianist), Ronan H. Ferrer (voice coach, choirmaster), Albert Figueras (co-costume designer), Dennis Marasigan (lighting designer), TJ Ramos (sound designer/engineer), and Alan Dela Rama (graphics and video designer).

Performed with English supertitles, NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA will run for one weekend only at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo: June 21-June 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., and June 22, 2019, at 8 p.m.



Ticket Outlets: J&S Productions Inc. 63915 593 4777, 63947 168 1714; CCP Box Office 632 832 3704/06, or TicketWorld 632 891 9999, or visit TicketWorld.com.ph.

Production Photos: Mark Francis Parallag





