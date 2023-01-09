Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Announced At The Atlanta Opera

A new staging of Don Giovanni, the famed opera by Mozart with a libretto by Lorenzo DaPonte, performed by a cast of top international singers, comes to The Atlanta Opera and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in January.

Created by stage director Kristin McIntyre, this production of Don Giovanni draws its inspiration from classic film noir films including Double Indemnity and The Big Sleep, a world of deeply flawed anti-heroes and femme fatales, long shadows, street lamps and rolling fog.

"Don Giovanni is the most enigmatic, flawed, yet profound piece that Mozart wrote. It has been absent from Atlanta for way too long," said Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun. "Bringing Giovanni back to our mainstage with this sensational, international cast, in a fresh interpretation is one of the highlights of our season."

The Atlanta Opera presents Don Giovanni on January 21, 24, 27 and 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased at atlantaopera.org or by calling 404-881-8885. The opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles.

Additionally, the performance will be filmed by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio and available for livestream viewing on Friday, January 27 at atlantaopera.org.

This production will be led by maestro Jan Latham-Koenig, who will take over as Music Director of Teatro Colon, Buenos Aires in January. A noted conductor of both opera and symphony, his opera highlights for 2022 include his debut at Festival della Valle d'Itria, Italy conducting a new production of Prokofiev's The Gambler directed by Sir David Pountney. A return to Teatro Colon for a new production of Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins, Bartok's Bluebeard's Castle in September, Verdi's La traviata in Dublin with the National Opera Theatre Brno and the RTE National Symphony Orchestra. This is his The Atlanta Opera debut.

Stage director Kristine McIntyre has directed more than 100 operas with a focus on new, contemporary and American works, including the world premieres of Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed's Hometown to the World at the Santa Fe Opera, Kristin Kuster and Mark Campbell's A Thousand Acres for Des Moines Opera, and the first opera written to be performed in a planetarium, Galaxies in Her Eyes by Mark Lanz Weiser and Amy Punt. She recently directed her first opera film, Unknown, for UrbanArias, based on the song cycle by Shawn Okpebholo and Marcus Amaker.

Bass-baritone Brandon Cedel will sing the role of the morally ambiguous Don Giovanni, making his The Atlanta Opera debut. A graduate of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and a winner of its National Council Auditions, Cedel has performed several times at the Metropolitan Opera, as well as other leading houses in the U.S. and Europe.

Hailed for her "crystalline voice", soprano Mané Galoyan will sing the role of Donna Anna. An ensemble member with Deutsche Oper Berlin, she has also had guest roles at the Duthc National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival and Zurich Operhaus. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in during the 2019-20 season. This is her The Atlanta Opera debut.

Jennifer Johnson Cano, a mezzo soprano singing the jilted Donna Elvira, has garnered critical acclaim for committed performances of both new and standard repertoire. With more than 100 performances on the stage at The Metropolitan Opera, she has performed across the U.S., undertaking a balance of orchestral, opera and chamber music performances.

Tenor Duke Kim makes his The Atlanta Opera debut in the role of Don Ottavio. A recent graduate of the young artist program at Washington National Opera, Kim won The Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition in 2021, followed by second-place finishes at Operalia and the inaugural Juan Pons International Singing Competition.

Italian bass-baritone Giovanni Romeo will make a role debut as Giovanni's servant and sidekick, Leporello. Romeo made his The Atlanta Opera debut last season as Dr. Bartolo in Barber of Seville, a role he has performed across Europe, with highlight performances at Milan's Teatro La Scala and Moscow's Bolshoi.

About The Atlanta Opera

The Atlanta Opera's mission is to build the major international opera company that Atlanta deserves, while reimagining what opera can be. Founded in 1979, the company works with world-renowned singers, conductors, directors, and designers who seek to enhance the art form. Under the leadership of internationally recognized stage director and Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, The Atlanta Opera expanded from three to four mainstage productions at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and launched the acclaimed Discoveries series. In recent years, the company has been named among the "Best of 2015" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has been nominated for a 2016 International Opera Award, and won ArtsATL's 2019 Luminary Award for Community Engagement in recognition of its successful Veterans Program in partnership with the Home Depot Foundation. In addition, The Atlanta Opera was featured in a 2018 Harvard Business School case study about successful organizational growth, and Zvulun presented a TEDx Talk at Emory University titled "The Ambidextrous Opera Company, or Opera in the Age of iPhones." During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Atlanta Opera was one of the only companies in the world to create a full, alternative season, consisting of no less than 40 live performances in two different outdoor venues, including a revolutionary custom-designed circus tent. The fundraising goal was tripled, and four new productions were created, each of which employed 150 cast, crew and staff. The critically acclaimed productions and concerts were streamed in HD in the newly created streaming platform "Spotlight Media," allowing The Atlanta Opera to reach a global audience. National media coverage of the "pandemic season" included features in the Wall Street Journal and PBS Newshour.

For more information, visit atlantaopera.org.