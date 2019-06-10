Magnetic Opera Festival 2019 Comes to Elba Island

From 7 to 22 July, Elba Island will host the fifth edition of the Magnetic Opera Festival that will take place in Capoliveri, the main town of the South-Eastern side of the Tuscan island. The summer musical event organised by the local cultural association Maggyart combines opera and ballet performances at two venues: the historical, magnetite mine of Ginevro (Miniera di Ginevro) and the scenic main square of Capoliveri - Piazza Matteotti.

The Ginevro Mine, known since ancient times for its rich deposit of magnetite, was abandoned in the early '80s and today, after being reopened to the public, is one of the must-see attractions of Elba Island. Its fascinating galleries, where miners have worked for centuries, are in fact open for visits: an adventurous journey "to the centre of the earth".

This hidden gem is located on Mount Calamita and every summer its sides become the natural background the most fascinating events of the Magnetic Opera Festival not only for opera and ballet passionate but also for those who want to live an unusual experience. The skilful play of lights that illuminate the high iron-rich mountainside makes the dreamlike atmosphere of the mine even more enchanting.

Programme of the Magnetic Opera Festival 2019

Sunday, 7 July 2019 | 22:00 | Piazza Matteotti - Opening night with Appassionante

The rich calendar of Magnetic Opera Festival will open on 7 July with the fascinating voices of Appassionante, an Italian all-woman trio acclaimed both in Europe and the United States. Giorgia, Stefania and Mara are young soprano singers who perform famous melodrama's arias but also great pop successes in a reading full of energy and passion.

Wednesday, 10 July 2019 | 21:30 | Miniera di Ginevro - Porgy and Bess

The most famous opera by American composer George Gershwin, Porgy and Bess, is entrusted to the soloists and choir of the New York Harlem Theatre, conducted by William Barkhymer and under the direction of Baayork Lee. The poignant story is set in the black neighbourhood of Charleston, South Carolina, and revolves around Bess, a woman contended between two men related to crime until she finds the sincere love of Porgy, a poor, disabled beggar who nevertheless has high hopes for a better future for himself and his partner. The opera is one of the most popular shows by the New York Harlem Theatre company.

Monday, 15 July 2019 | 22:00 | Miniera di Ginevro - Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev

Giuseppe Piccone is the heir of the Neapolitan choreography tradition that since the eighteenth century has made Naples' opera house "Teatro San Carlo" famous throughout Europe. As a ballet dancer, he debuted at the age of 12 with the international acclaimed ballerina Carla Fracci. He later joined prestigious Ballet companies including the English National Ballet in London and the American Ballet in New York. For the Magnetic Opera Festival, he has conceived an international dance gala event to pay tribute to Rudolf Nureyev, regarded as the greatest ballet dancer of his generation. The gala will feature famous repertoires, including Swan Lake, Raymonda, and Coppélia with choreographies by Nureyev himself and some of his greatest contemporary choreographers. Picone, currently the étoile and director of the Teatro San Carlo Ballet, will offer the audience his own choreographies to music by Tchaikovsky, including the pas de deux from the second act of The Sleeping Beauty.

Thursday, 18 July 2019 | 21:30 | Miniera di Ginevro - Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci

The Orchestra Sinfonica Cantieri d'Arte, conducted by maestro Stefano Giaroli, will perform two of most famous classic verismo operas: Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni and Ruggero Leoncavallo. The two operas share topics such as love, jealousy and death, and are often performed together. The vocal cast features stand-out opera singers such as Cristina Melis, Alberto Profeta, and Renata Campanella. The direction, scenes and costumes are by Artemio Cabassi.

Monday, 22 July 2019 | 21:30 | Miniera di Ginevro - Turandot

Giacomo Puccini's Turandot has been chosen for the grand finale of 2019 edition of Magnetic Opera Festival. Maestro Stefano Giaroli will conduct the Orchestra Filarmonica delle Terre Verdiane and the Coro dell'Opera di Parma with French soprano France Dariz playing the title character opposite the tenor Diego Cavazzin (Calaf). The direction, scenes and costumes are by Artemio Cabassi.

From 8 July to 22 July 2019 | Piazza Matteotti - Matinée

Every day during the Magnetic Opera Festival, Piazza Matteotti will host matinée concerts.

Find images of the Ginevro mine and Magnetic Opera Festival: http://bit.ly/MagneticOperaFestival





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You