MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Continues With Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance will be streamed live via the Met website on Sunday, August 16, at 1:30pm ET

The Met's new pay-per-view recital series, Met Stars Live in Concert, continues with tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak performing live outdoors from the Château de la Chèvre d'Or, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, in Èze, France. The performance will be streamed live via the Met website on Sunday, August 16, at 1:30pm ET and will then be available on demand through Thursday, August 27.

The program, with accompaniment by the Vienna Morphing Quintet, includes arias and duets from Puccini's Madama Butterfly, Verdi's Otello, and Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, among others popular works.

The recital is the third of 12 concerts in the Met Stars Live in Concert series, which features a lineup of opera's biggest stars performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. The first concert presented tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria, on July 18; the second concert, starring soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C. on August 1, remains available on demand through August 12. The concerts are shot by multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where the host of the program, soprano Christine Goerke, is situated. Gary Halvorson, the Met's award-winning director of the company's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on-demand viewing for 12 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).

Upcoming concert schedule:

August 16 at 1:30pm ET: Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak, live outdoors from the Château de la Chèvre d'Or in Èze, France (sole Sunday performance)

August 29 at 1pm ET: Lise Davidsen, live from the Oscarshall Palace in Oslo, Norway

September 12 at 1pm ET: Joyce DiDonato, live from the Fundació Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain

September 26 at 1pm ET: Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała, live from Barcelona, Spain (location TBD)

October 10 at 1pm ET: Anna Netrebko, live from Liechtenstein Palace in Vienna, Austria

October 24 at 1pm ET: Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja, live from Malta (castle location TBD)

November 7 at 1pm ET: Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena, live from Zurich, Switzerland (location TBD)

November 21 at 1pm ET: Sonya Yoncheva, live from Berlin, Germany (location TBD)

December 12 at 1pm ET: Bryn Terfel, live from Wales (church location TBD)

December 19 at 1pm ET: Angel Blue, live from New York City (location TBD)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You