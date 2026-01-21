MADAMA BUTTERFLY Breaks Record in Ticket Sales at North Carolina Opera

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Carolina Opera's production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly has become the best-selling production in the organization's history, setting a new ticket sales record since the company was founded in 2010.

"This is one of those moments that makes you stop and smile. People are showing up. They're bringing friends. They are making an event out of it. Madama Butterfly has become a real cultural moment for the Triangle," said Eric Mitchko, General Director of North Carolina Opera.

Since reopening after the pandemic, North Carolina Opera has continued to grow ticket sales season after season, culminating in Madama Butterfly's record-breaking success in the 2025-26 season. The company also reports that subscriber households have more than doubled since the 2019-20 season.

"Setting this record is a celebration of community support, and it's also a reminder that the arts matter here. People want shared experiences that feel meaningful," said Doug Holbrook, President of the North Carolina Opera Board of Directors.