Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Opera of Kansas City's Deborah Sandler Kemper Named Among 2022 Top Professionals of the Year

Thirty members were selected from more than 100 nominations by industry peers throughout the United States.

Jan. 28, 2023  
Lyric Opera of Kansas City's Deborah Sandler Kemper Named Among 2022 Top Professionals of the Year

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper has been awarded one of the 2022 Top Professionals of the Year by Musical America Worldwide.

Thirty members were selected from more than 100 nominations by industry peers throughout the United States. The complete list of winners can be found at Musical America Worldwide Report. Stephanie Challener, publisher and managing editor stated, "These resilient warriors are people whose names you won't see in lights (with rare exceptions), but who toil behind the scenes to make their organizations, their causes, their departments work." She continued, "Given the political, financial, and health crises of the last half-decade, we wanted to recognize the leaders who have dealt with the pandemic and its aftereffects through game-changing innovation or sweat equity, or both. Deborah Sandler Kemper was especially noted for her launch of the new resident program."

Sandler Kemper stated, "What an honor to be recognized by one's peers. I am in very good company, working alongside so many other arts leaders in all of classical music, and am privileged to be among them. This award is shared by my amazing team of exceptionally talented and dedicated professionals at Lyric Opera of Kansas City who commit each and every day to make Lyric Opera a vital part of our community. We've accomplished so much, especially during these past few challenging years. But we have so much more we want to do. The best is yet to come!"

Sandler Kemper's complete highlight can be read here. The complete report can be found here.

About Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Founded in 1958 and now one of the nation's premiere regional opera companies, Lyric Opera of Kansas City brings high-quality live operatic performances to the people of the Kansas City and a five-state region. Repertoire choices encompass original-language performances of standard repertory, as well as contemporary and American operas. The company's productions enrich the community it serves while reflecting the highest artistic standards of the profession. Lyric Opera offers innovative programs to further music and arts education in schools and in the community. Opera lovers can be fans of Lyric Opera of Kansas City on Facebook or follow the company on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram at @kcopera and at www.kcopera.org.



Magic Strikes With Emmanuel Pahud Performing Mozarts MAGIC FLUTE FANTASY Next Week! Photo
Magic Strikes With Emmanuel Pahud Performing Mozart's MAGIC FLUTE FANTASY Next Week!
The year is 1791. The lights are dimmed and a gentle hush descends on the restless audience, all dressed in glittering finery. Mozart himself is at the podium, his baton lifted to guide the eager musicians. Clear notes play out, creating delightful tunes that ring through the Austrian theatre. In that moment, magic is created.
World-Premiere Opera ANOTHER CITY to be Presented at Houston Grand Opera in March Photo
World-Premiere Opera ANOTHER CITY to be Presented at Houston Grand Opera in March
Houston Grand Opera will stage its 74th world-premiere opera, Another City, on March 9, 10, and 11, with performances at the downtown campus of Ecclesia Houston.
Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend Photo
Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.    
Photos: First Look at ARIODANTE at Pittsburgh Opera Photo
Photos: First Look at ARIODANTE at Pittsburgh Opera
Get a first look at Handle's Ariodante, being presented at Pittsburgh Opera January 27th and 29th.

More Hot Stories For You


Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This WeekendBronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
January 27, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.    
Guild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This WeekendGuild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This Weekend
January 24, 2023

The great opera TOSCA will be presented by Guild Opera Company on Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park.
Bronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This MonthBronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Month
January 21, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.  Performances will be on Saturday & Sunday, January 28 & 29 Saturday & Sunday, February 4 & 5.
Wagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr BeczałaWagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr Beczała
January 18, 2023

​​​​​​​Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after 17 years, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard. The production runs from February 26th-April 1st.
OPERA America Announces Participants Of The 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program For Women AdministratorsOPERA America Announces Participants Of The 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program For Women Administrators
January 17, 2023

OPERA America is pleased to recognize the leadership achievements and dedication of three women administrators who have been selected as protégés in the 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program for Women Administrators.
share