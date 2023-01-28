Lyric Opera of Kansas City's Deborah Sandler Kemper Named Among 2022 Top Professionals of the Year

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper has been awarded one of the 2022 Top Professionals of the Year by Musical America Worldwide.

Thirty members were selected from more than 100 nominations by industry peers throughout the United States. The complete list of winners can be found at Musical America Worldwide Report. Stephanie Challener, publisher and managing editor stated, "These resilient warriors are people whose names you won't see in lights (with rare exceptions), but who toil behind the scenes to make their organizations, their causes, their departments work." She continued, "Given the political, financial, and health crises of the last half-decade, we wanted to recognize the leaders who have dealt with the pandemic and its aftereffects through game-changing innovation or sweat equity, or both. Deborah Sandler Kemper was especially noted for her launch of the new resident program."

Sandler Kemper stated, "What an honor to be recognized by one's peers. I am in very good company, working alongside so many other arts leaders in all of classical music, and am privileged to be among them. This award is shared by my amazing team of exceptionally talented and dedicated professionals at Lyric Opera of Kansas City who commit each and every day to make Lyric Opera a vital part of our community. We've accomplished so much, especially during these past few challenging years. But we have so much more we want to do. The best is yet to come!"

Sandler Kemper's complete highlight can be read here. The complete report can be found here.

About Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Founded in 1958 and now one of the nation's premiere regional opera companies, Lyric Opera of Kansas City brings high-quality live operatic performances to the people of the Kansas City and a five-state region. Repertoire choices encompass original-language performances of standard repertory, as well as contemporary and American operas. The company's productions enrich the community it serves while reflecting the highest artistic standards of the profession. Lyric Opera offers innovative programs to further music and arts education in schools and in the community. Opera lovers can be fans of Lyric Opera of Kansas City on Facebook or follow the company on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram at @kcopera and at www.kcopera.org.